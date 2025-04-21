Upgrading Store-Bought Dinner Rolls Is Easy Like Butter

There's no getting around it — some meals just need dinner rolls on the side. Whether it's a Thanksgiving platter, a succulent chicken roast, or a hearty pot of soup, doughy rolls are a timeless, tried-and-true dinner side. Although scratch-made rolls boast that comforting grandma's kitchen appeal, store-bought selections can just be as tasty without the extra work. But even high-quality store-bought dinner rolls can benefit from a little zhuzhing up. To maintain their convenience while boosting their flavor, brush store-bought dinner rolls with melted butter before warming them in the oven.

Coating dinner rolls in a shroud of melted butter is a small upgrade with major payoff. All it takes is a quick flick of the wrist using a butter-dipped basting brush before they hit the oven to achieve a starchy store-bought side dish with a richer flavor and toastier finish. As they warm, the butter helps in developing a golden-brown exterior that gives way to that fluffy, cloud-like interior characteristic of great bread rolls. Similarly, the glaze that develops on their surface lends a more exciting and satisfying mouthfeel that you just can't achieve by buttering them after they've been warmed up. This way, instead of just getting a mouthful of starchy bread, the final flavor of your butter-kissed rolls is more luxurious, pronounced, and well, buttery.