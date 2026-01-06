5 Breakfast Chain Waffles Ranked Worst To Best

I grew up on Eggo waffles, hot and crispy (and, occasionally, hard as a rock) straight from the toaster. At the time, they seemed very special to me, but of course, as I've gotten older, my tastes have evolved, and I now have higher expectations for waffles. So I was eager to try out the waffles at five breakfast chains near me to determine which one was the best.

Each chain I visited had different ways of serving a waffle, from Waffle House's classic waffle with butter and syrup to Another Broken Egg Cafe's cookie dough Belgian waffle topped with whipped cream and chocolate. But to evaluate them fairly, I tried the plain waffle at each restaurant, with only the toppings served with it by default.

This limitation led to some surprising results. After all, Belgian waffles are built with deep wells and high ridges to hold big, chunky toppings, but standing alone without them stealing the focus, some simply couldn't hold up.