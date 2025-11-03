Why This Once-Affordable Breakfast Chain Massively Spiked Its Prices

If you still love hitting up IHOP but you aren't loving what it's doing to your wallet, you aren't alone. Thankfully, there are some ways that you can save some serious cash when visiting your favorite breakfast joint. One way to get started with savings is to join the IHOP rewards program. For every $5 you spend at IHOP, you'll get a PanCoin. As you collect PanCoins, you can redeem them for short stacks of pancakes, kids meals, and more.

If you're age 55 or older, you're eligible for IHOP's senior menu and senior discounts, where you can smaller portions for a lower price than standard menu items. Regardless of your age, you can enjoy a free full stack order of pancakes during your birthday month. Simply sign up for the IHOP rewards app, and you'll receive the credit in your rewards account at the start of your birthday month.

In September 2025, IHOP introduced its first everyday value menu, seemingly in response to ever-growing criticism about the chain's price hikes. The value menu offers a number of the restaurant's most popular foods — the ham and cheese omelet, a single slice of French toast or two pancakes with bacon or sausage and eggs, or the chain's house scramble, which consists of eggs, bacon, and cheese, served with a side of hash browns. To max out you savings at IHOP, you may be able to stack certain deals to keep your stomach and your wallet full.