The Chain Restaurant FEMA Uses To Indicate How Bad A Storm Is
Federal agencies like FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Association, have tools to help Americans before, during, and after a hurricane. While some of these resources are high-tech, others are familiar. For example, did you know that FEMA uses a chain restaurant to indicate how bad a storm is? Yeah, you read that right. In the face of a disaster, FEMA turns to the classic Southern diner chain Waffle House to help gauge its severity.
The head of FEMA refers to the so-called "Waffle House Index" anytime a storm rolls through the nation. This is because most Waffle Houses are in hurricane-prone areas, and while other stores close if a disaster is approaching, Waffle House often does the opposite. The chain strives to remain open throughout a disaster to serve as a place for communities to gather and eat. This strategy began after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. While the disaster destroyed many restaurants, including seven Waffle Houses, the open locations were swamped with customers. So, not only is Waffle House one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant chains, but it's also a place of normalcy for disaster-struck communities.
This reality means that FEMA expects Waffle House to remain open throughout a storm. If the chain is serving a full menu, it means there's likely no significant damage in the area. If there's a limited menu, this could mean something more serious. Generators are needed, and food or water supplies might be low. Finally, if the store closes, this means that the area is unsafe.
What Waffle House has that other chains don't
Because Waffle House strives to stay open during disasters, its locations have a few extra tools in their back pocket that other restaurants might not. For example, the chain has special manuals for employees to follow for opening after a disaster, which includes information on how to reopen the restaurant and operate if gas or electricity is down. If electricity is out, employees might boil water for coffee on the gas grill. Special grill-only menus might go out featuring affordable ham-and-egg sandwiches or hamburgers.
The chain also has portable generators and a mobile command center for areas affected by disasters. (The command center is an RV named after Bill Murray's vehicle from the movie "Stripes.") During storms, the company will send out extra manpower and supplies too.
Not only is Waffle House relevant to unlikely organizations like FEMA, the breakfast chain is also a music label. Who knew Waffle House was such a versatile business? For more information, stop by for a coffee. Or, for those who want the full picture, the fast food chain also has its own museum in Decatur, Georgia.