The Chain Restaurant FEMA Uses To Indicate How Bad A Storm Is

Federal agencies like FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Association, have tools to help Americans before, during, and after a hurricane. While some of these resources are high-tech, others are familiar. For example, did you know that FEMA uses a chain restaurant to indicate how bad a storm is? Yeah, you read that right. In the face of a disaster, FEMA turns to the classic Southern diner chain Waffle House to help gauge its severity.

The head of FEMA refers to the so-called "Waffle House Index" anytime a storm rolls through the nation. This is because most Waffle Houses are in hurricane-prone areas, and while other stores close if a disaster is approaching, Waffle House often does the opposite. The chain strives to remain open throughout a disaster to serve as a place for communities to gather and eat. This strategy began after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. While the disaster destroyed many restaurants, including seven Waffle Houses, the open locations were swamped with customers. So, not only is Waffle House one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant chains, but it's also a place of normalcy for disaster-struck communities.

This reality means that FEMA expects Waffle House to remain open throughout a storm. If the chain is serving a full menu, it means there's likely no significant damage in the area. If there's a limited menu, this could mean something more serious. Generators are needed, and food or water supplies might be low. Finally, if the store closes, this means that the area is unsafe.