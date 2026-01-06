6 Tips For Ordering At Little Caesars Everyone Should Know

If you want the most trouble-free Little Caesars experience possible, the app will be your best pizza-enabling friend. It's often where you're going to find the best deals and exclusive discounts, many of which aren't always advertised elsewhere. Depending on where you're located, that can mean things like a discounted two-topping pizza for a paltry $5.99, or buy-one-get-one-free Crazy Puffs with the purchase of two pizzas. Whatever the deal is, it's clear that with very little effort, you can be shaving a few bucks off your order in no time.

Speaking of time, ordering through the app will most certainly speed things up. Rather than lingering around awkwardly at the counter during the dinner rush, placing your order ahead of time lets your local store get your pizza on their docket before you even arrive. When the timing lines up just right, that can translate to a quicker pickup and a lot less waiting between you and your next bite.

In some locations, app orders may also be directed through the Little Caesars' Pizza Portal system: a self-service, heated pickup locker that allows you to retrieve your holy order using a personal code. It's about as close to VIP treatment as any pizza chain can get. That said, the Pizza Portal isn't always active. When stores are especially slammed, they may bypass it altogether to keep the orders moving, so it's probably best to think of it as a bonus rather than a guarantee. Even without the mystical portal, getting the app continues to be one of the easiest ways to score excellent deals and streamline your pickup.