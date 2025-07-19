The Pizza Chain With The Consistently Cheapest Prices
If you eat takeout regularly, there's a good chance you already associate the sound of a tiny toga-wearing emperor chirping "Pizza! Pizza!" with affordability and convenience. Little Caesars, the third most popular pizza chain in the U.S., according to PMQ Pizza, has such a strong reputation for low prices that it can sometimes take on a negative spin and have skeptics doubting its quality. That hasn't stopped it from dominating in the national pizza market, however — in 2023, the chain made a reported $4.43 billion in sales from more than 4,200 locations.
In 2024, the chain was recognized in a nationwide Datassential survey as the most affordable restaurant chain in the United States (via Market Watch), and for 12 years held the title of "Best Value in America" according to yearly surveys by market research firm Sandelman & Associates (via Little Caesars). In Chowhound's own ranking of the four major national fast food pizza chains, Little Caesars may not have come out on top, but we were still pleasantly surprised by how tasty the pizzas were, given their price point and infamy.
Although you're likely to find cheaper slice deals at your local pizza parlor, Little Caesars consistently offers some of the cheapest prices on pies, sides, and combos. Pie prices typically range from $7 to $20, depending on location, crust style, and topping choices. If cost is one of your main considerations when ordering pizza, there's a good chance Little Caesars is your best option.
How does Little Caesars keep its prices low?
One of the things that sets Little Caesars apart from its competitors is its business model, which strongly emphasizes takeout over delivery. Though its menu is also available for delivery, historically, customers have tended to flock to the restaurant's brick-and-mortar locations to take advantage of the Hot-N-Ready pizzas available for immediate pickup, rather than wait or pay delivery fees. Until recently, Hot-N-Ready pizzas cost just $5, though that price was raised to $5.55 in 2022 — the deal's first national price increase in nearly 25 years. Depending on your location, that price might be closer to $7 or $8 by now, but you're still unlikely to find a cheaper pepperoni pie outside of frozen grocery store options.
Like most of the major American pizza chains, Little Caesars offers a variety of different styles to try, including thin, round, pretzel, stuffed crust, and deep dish, with prices varying based on your selection. Unlike some other chains, though, Little Caesars keeps its ingredient list small and cost-effective by only offering one type of sauce, one cheese blend, and a modest list of toppings.
Another important aspect of Little Caesars' pricing is its plethora of deals, discounts and limited-time offers. For example, its recently debuted "More for $9.99" menu includes combos with "at least two of the brand's most popular items" for under $10, according to a July 2025 press release (via PR Newswire). The pizza chain also offers a plethora of daily discounts, which can be found on its website.