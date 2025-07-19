The Pizza Chain With The Consistently Cheapest Prices

If you eat takeout regularly, there's a good chance you already associate the sound of a tiny toga-wearing emperor chirping "Pizza! Pizza!" with affordability and convenience. Little Caesars, the third most popular pizza chain in the U.S., according to PMQ Pizza, has such a strong reputation for low prices that it can sometimes take on a negative spin and have skeptics doubting its quality. That hasn't stopped it from dominating in the national pizza market, however — in 2023, the chain made a reported $4.43 billion in sales from more than 4,200 locations.

In 2024, the chain was recognized in a nationwide Datassential survey as the most affordable restaurant chain in the United States (via Market Watch), and for 12 years held the title of "Best Value in America" according to yearly surveys by market research firm Sandelman & Associates (via Little Caesars). In Chowhound's own ranking of the four major national fast food pizza chains, Little Caesars may not have come out on top, but we were still pleasantly surprised by how tasty the pizzas were, given their price point and infamy.

Although you're likely to find cheaper slice deals at your local pizza parlor, Little Caesars consistently offers some of the cheapest prices on pies, sides, and combos. Pie prices typically range from $7 to $20, depending on location, crust style, and topping choices. If cost is one of your main considerations when ordering pizza, there's a good chance Little Caesars is your best option.