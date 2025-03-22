This Was The Best Little Caesars Crust Style We Tried, Hands Down

There's nothing better than a reliable pizza, whether it's a tried-and-tested homemade pizza recipe, your favorite frozen pizza, or a greasy slice from a nearby chain restaurant. But once you eat enough pies, you will find that not all pizzas are made equally. For instance, there are several pizza brands that you should keep out of your cart at the grocery store due to their weird-tasting cheese or cardboard-like crust. (They can still be elevated with a few budget-friendly hacks, though.) However, when you are ordering out and paying your hard-earned cash for a pizza dinner, you don't want to be unsatisfied.

Much like grocery stores, there are many pizza chains to choose from, but let's say you have agreed on Little Caesars. The brand, for a long time, has heralded itself for its affordable, hot-and-ready pies. Despite its short turnaround time, the chain offers several different types of special pizza styles, including thin, stuffed, and deep dish. Wondering which one you should order next time? Chowhound ranked all six Little Caesars pizza styles to determine the best.

The pizzas were judged on two criteria: their crust and their overall deliciousness. When it came to the crust, attention was paid to its texture and structure. Coming in last place was the chain's thin-crust pizza. The crust was soggy and had a strange taste. On the opposite end, there's the delicious Stuffed Crazy Crust. Taking the top ranking of the list, this special crust is stuffed with cheese and topped with herbs and even more cheese, offering a complex flavor.