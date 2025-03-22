The Little Caesars Pizza Style You Should Avoid Ordering

When it comes to pizza takeout or delivery, chances are that even if you have a favorite local spot, you find yourself ordering from a major chain now and again. After all, the four top-selling pizza chains in the U.S. — Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars — offer hard-to-beat deals and familiar flavors that easily satisfy large parties.

Of these chains, Little Caesars is sometimes mocked as the least sophisticated option. Its business model is a bit different from other major pizza restaurants, with a heavy emphasis on takeout as opposed to delivery, and some of the lowest prices on the market. Despite its somewhat questionable reputation, Little Caesars has amassed plenty of loyal fans over the years, thanks to its affordability, convenience, and willingness to innovate. The chain offers a variety of different pizzas and styles of crust to choose from, with devotees hotly debating which one reigns supreme.

That's why Chowhound had to taste every Little Caesars pizza style and rank them, once and for all. Far from tasting cheap or bland, our testers found most Little Caesars pizzas to be a surprisingly high-quality value. However, there was still a loser of the bunch, whose disappointing texture and flavor was not worth the cost or the calories, and that was the Thin Crust. Our panelists found Little Caesars' Thin Crust pizza overly soggy, unappealingly chewy, and overall strange tasting, especially if it wasn't piping hot and straight out of the oven.