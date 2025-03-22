The Little Caesars Pizza Style You Should Avoid Ordering
When it comes to pizza takeout or delivery, chances are that even if you have a favorite local spot, you find yourself ordering from a major chain now and again. After all, the four top-selling pizza chains in the U.S. — Dominos, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars — offer hard-to-beat deals and familiar flavors that easily satisfy large parties.
Of these chains, Little Caesars is sometimes mocked as the least sophisticated option. Its business model is a bit different from other major pizza restaurants, with a heavy emphasis on takeout as opposed to delivery, and some of the lowest prices on the market. Despite its somewhat questionable reputation, Little Caesars has amassed plenty of loyal fans over the years, thanks to its affordability, convenience, and willingness to innovate. The chain offers a variety of different pizzas and styles of crust to choose from, with devotees hotly debating which one reigns supreme.
That's why Chowhound had to taste every Little Caesars pizza style and rank them, once and for all. Far from tasting cheap or bland, our testers found most Little Caesars pizzas to be a surprisingly high-quality value. However, there was still a loser of the bunch, whose disappointing texture and flavor was not worth the cost or the calories, and that was the Thin Crust. Our panelists found Little Caesars' Thin Crust pizza overly soggy, unappealingly chewy, and overall strange tasting, especially if it wasn't piping hot and straight out of the oven.
Why Little Caesars Thin Crust is a waste of time
For their customizable pizzas, Little Caesars offers five crust options: Round (their version of a standard crust), Stuffed Round Crust, Stuffed Crazy Crust, Detroit-Style Deep Dish, and Thin Crust. As long as you like your pizza extra cheesy, the stuffed options are the way to go. Picking up a Little Caesars pizza should be all about getting the best bang for your buck, which the stuffed options definitely accomplish.
On the flip side, Little Caesars Thin Crust pizzas basically exemplify the opposite approach. Not only is its texture unpleasant, it's less fluffy, filling, and indulgent than the chain's other options, and sogs under the weight of its toppings. Don't get us wrong — thin crust pizza can be delicious, but it needs a certain crunch factor to excel that in our experience, Little Caesars can't provide.
Thin Crust Pepperoni pizza was first added to the nationwide Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready menu in 2018, and has evidently succeeded enough to remain there since. According to our taste testers, Little Caesars' version of thin crust pizza is not the worst in the chain restaurant game (that honor goes to Papa John's), but it doesn't stand out, either. If you have your heart set on Little Caesars Thin Crust pizza, you could try ordering it unsliced to ensure it doesn't arrive soggy, but since the Hot-N-Ready system means that most of their pizzas are prepared in advance, there's no guarantee it will work. Otherwise, your best bet is to crisp it up in the air fryer at home.