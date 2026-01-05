10 Regional Potato Chip Brands You Should Try At Least Once
I don't care how you slice them — smooth, ridged, whatever — potato chips are downright delicious. They're salty, crunchy, available in endless flavors, and made from our favorite carb. Seriously, is there anything better? I mean, when it comes to convenience, they even beat French fries. I know it's blasphemous, but still!
If my ode to potato chips resonates with you, trying all the different brands, flavors, and styles of potato chips is a must. I'm not just talking about the ones you find at your local grocery store, either. Whether you know it or not, there are quite a few regional potato chip brands that truly know how to make the humble snack shine. They may not be available everywhere, but a handful of them are tasty enough to seek out regardless of where you live. That is, of course, if you consider yourself a die-hard potato chip fan.
So, which elusive regional potato chips are worth a shot? Well, I rounded up 10 of the best brands you can find from New England to the Midwest and beyond, so we can count ourselves in the know. And of course, if you ever spot any of them on store shelves, do yourself a favor and snag a bag while you can. Heck, you might even want to order some of them online; that's how drool-worthy they are.
1. Zapp's: New Orleans
As the company motto states, Zapp's Kettle Potato Chips are "Daringly Different," and you know what? That isn't a lie. In fact, it might even be downplaying how truly unique they are. From the vibrant packaging to the collection of specialized Cajun flavors, the brand packs all the culture, charm, and, dare I say, weirdness associated with New Orleans (the city from which they hail) into every bite.
In addition to Zapp's Kettle Potato Chips being flavor powerhouses (seriously, they'll bowl you over with their boldness), what makes the brand like no other is its lineup of peculiar yet undeniably tasty flavors. For example, have you ever heard of another company making Spicy Cajun Crawtators, Evil Eye, or Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips? Nope. Still, Zapp's most famous flavor of all is called Voodoo, another flavor no one makes, and it blends sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors in the most exciting way imaginable. Zapp's is even Emeril Lagasse's favorite potato chip brand, and he really knows his stuff regarding all things food, so don't sleep on it.
Luckily, you won't have to travel to New Orleans to get a taste of Zapp's Kettle Potato Chips. Their regional distribution spans far beyond the South. I live in Colorado, and you can find them all over here, so keep your eye out for the brightly colored packaging. You might just be able to get some at your local grocery store. Here's hoping.
2. Utz: East Coast
While Utz Potato Chips can now be spotted further west, it is a born-and-bred East Coast brand at heart. Utz Potato Chips may seem interchangeable with a brand like Lay's at first glance, with similar packaging, breadth of styles, and flavors (for the most part), but it blows your average potato chip brand away. Admittedly, I grew up on the East Coast, so I may be a bit partial, but ask anyone from the region, and they'll agree that Utz is where it's at.
Unlike a run-of-the-mill potato chip company that can be found everywhere, Utz doesn't stop with basic flavors. They may not be quite as mind-boggling as Zapps', but they definitely stray from the ordinary, and that's one of the many reasons people love them. Some of the more unique flavors produced include Red Hot, Mike's Hot Honey, and Lemonade (which are actually better than they sound). There are always fun new flavors popping up as well, but the most iconic Utz flavor has to be "The Crab Chip." And no, there isn't any crab in them. They are, however, generously coated in Chesapeake Bay crab seasoning, and giving them a try is a must.
As noted, Utz distribution has been growing, so these tasty potato chips aren't quite as hard to find off the East Coast anymore. However, when you are on the East Coast, it takes up rows and rows of grocery store shelf space. That's where you'll find the most unique flavors.
3. Humpty Dumpty: Maine and Canada
Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips are a Maine classic, but since that's where it got its start, it makes sense. Still, you don't have to be from there to love them. Humpty Dumpty's use of quality potatoes and goal to produce uber intense flavors basically speaks for itself once you get a taste of the brand's drool-worthy chips. Humpty Dumpty was acquired by Old Dutch Foods in 2000 (hailing from the Midwest and Canada), but even so, you likely won't find it sold outside New England, and Maine still has all of the best flavors.
The Humpty Dumpty brand makes Original and Ripples-style chips (perfect for smashing in a sandwich) in many flavors. The brand makes all the usual suspects, too, plus a couple that stand out, like Onion Blossom and Buffalo Wing & Blue Cheese. Still, hands-down the best Humpty Dumpty flavor has to be All Dressed. The all-dressed chip flavor hasn't caught on in the United States yet, so we wouldn't be surprised if you've never heard of it before, but it's all the rage in Canada. What is it? Well, it's a combination of BBQ, salt & vinegar, and sour cream & onion-flavored chips, and it more than embodies the explosive flavors Humpty Dumpty aims to achieve. If you ever find yourself in New England, make sure to snag some because they are one brand and flavor every chip lover needs to try at least once.
4. Cape Cod: Massachusetts
Unlike all of the regional potato chip brands we've discussed thus far, Cape Cod is all about producing high-quality classics. It doesn't offer over-the-top flavors or do anything wild, but everything from the ingredients used to the pared-down flavor offerings is executed with the utmost care and attention to detail. The result: classic kettle-cooked potato chips that knock a lot of mainstream brands out of the park.
The most iconic Cape Cod Potato Chip flavor is the Original Sea Salt. It sounds straightforward because it is, but its deliciousness lies in its simplicity. In fact, the only ingredients the flavor contains are potatoes, oil, and salt — that's it! Other Cape Cod Potato Chip flavors include things like Spring Dill, Dark Russet, and Sweet Mesquite Barbecue, so, as you can see, it does things a little differently. Of course, it makes a couple of typical flavors as well, like Sea Salt & Vinegar (awarded fourth place in a ranking of salt and vinegar chips by a colleague of mine), but the overall selection is fairly limited. That's okay, though. When you're looking for classic flavors and ingredients you can feel great about, Cape Cod is a go-to pick for many.
Thankfully, you don't have to go to Cape Cod to get your hands on the brand's chips anymore. You can find them at Whole Foods, Target, and many other grocers. Give them a try the next time you're in the mood for simple, premium-quality chips.
5. Boulder Canyon: Colorado
As the name suggests, Boulder Canyon Potato Chips are, in fact, from Boulder, Colorado. The company was created by two brothers on a mission to produce what could be seen as a healthier potato chip. What they came up with was not only that, thanks to them opting to fry their chips in olive or avocado oil, but also incredibly tasty. Plus, Boulder Canyon's use of the classic kettle-style of cooking leads to an extra crispy and airy texture. Seriously, they are a win on all fronts.
Boulder Canyon Potato Chips easily compete with other kettle-style rivals such as Cape Cod or Kettle Brand. However, as a Colorado girl for many years, my opinion is not without bias. The brand offers a nice selection of both classic and slightly out-of-the-ordinary flavors, such as Red Wine Vinegar and Spicy Green Chili. No matter which flavor you go for, though, you can expect premium quality and natural flavors to shine through in each bite. I should know; I've tried them all. Actually, what I like most about them is the pure potato flavor they boast.
More recently, Boulder Canyon Potato Chips added a couple of wavy chips and even tortilla chips to its roster as well. Definitely go for the kettle-style offerings first if you have never tried them before, but if you find out you like them as much as we do here in Colorado, just know you have options.
6. Herr's: Pennsylvania
Herr's Potato Chips are another classic brand hailing from the East Coast. However, it isn't quite as widespread as Cape Cod. As is the case with many of our favorite regional chip companies, Herr's started almost 80 years ago with a focus on family, and today, the helm is still manned by third-generation family members. Cool, huh? That's not what makes it a brand to try, though. It's the delicious flavors and textures, of course!
Herr's Potato Chips come in a wide variety of flavors and styles, so there's an abundance of options for every preference. It doesn't matter if you like wavy, classic, or kettle-style chips — Herr's makes them all. The same goes for classic and unusual flavors. Some of the most unexpected include things like Baby Back Ribs, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Ketchup, Old Bay, and Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara. Believe me when I tell you that they just scratch the surface, too. Some of my favorite Herr's Potato Chips are the spicy recipes, of which there are many. However, if you're more of a classic chip lover, Herr's has that covered as well.
Interestingly enough, Pennsylvania is the state that makes the most potato chips. Not only is Herr's based there, but so is Utz (which, you'll remember, is another spectacular regional brand) and many other potato chip companies. Regardless, Herr's is one of the brands to keep an eye out for.
7. Vitner's: Chicago
Vitner's was first founded in Chicago way back in 1926, but it didn't start making and selling chips until after the Great Depression. Since then, Vitner's Potato Chips have become synonymous with Chicago food culture, and they are a chip you won't want to pass up if you ever visit the Windy City.
Today, Vitner's falls under the umbrella of Utz Potato Chips, but what hasn't changed is the texture that made them famous. Extra thin and crispy, Vitner's Potato Chips have what it takes to keep you coming back for more. They are deliciously salty as well, as any good chip should be. Currently, the Utz website only lists one flavor of Vitner's, and it's not even a potato chip. However, on Amazon, you can find several flavors, including Salt & Sour, Triple Cheese, and a fan favorite, Tangy Triple Cheese. So, if you want to get a taste without leaving home, you're in luck! That is, of course, until you fall in love with them and wind up making them a regular purchase.
8. Great Lakes: Michigan
Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. is a family-run company located in Traverse City, Michigan, and as you can tell by the brand name, they are very proud of where they come from. Whether the Great Lakes themselves call to you or not, the chips certainly will once you get a taste.
What makes Great Lakes Potato Chips special, aside from its use of premium potatoes, is its choice to leave the skins on the potatoes while they are frying. As it proudly proclaims on every bag, this leads to "Skin On Goodness." If you already love mashed potatoes with the skins on, you know exactly what this means.
For now, Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. only makes 10 flavors, but it is still a fairly small company. For example, the only way to get them outside of Michigan is online. Regardless, the 10 flavors it offers speak to its prioritization of authentic flavors and ingredients. Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. makes all the classic flavors, plus a few unexpected ones, like Buffalo Wing, Parmesan Ranch Style, and Michigan Cherry BBQ, which is quite intriguing, to say the least. It's a customer favorite, though, so if you need a flavor to start with, it could be the one.
9. Kettle Brand: Oregon
Kettle Brand Potato Chips have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, but just like other quality chip companies, the brand started from humble beginnings. In fact, the chips got their start being sold out of the back of a van in Oregon. However, fast forward 40 years and some change, and now the brand's delicious, thick-cut, kettle-style chips can be found all over. Hooray!
Kettle Brand Potato Chips are made with premium ingredients, and they shine through in the flavor. In addition to the classic kettle-style chips the company makes, it also produces ones fried in avocado oil. Just recently, it added air-fried recipes to the roster as well, which contain 30% less fat than the typical recipe. Don't worry, though; the chips still start off in a kettle — how could they not with a name like Kettle Brand?
In a ranking of BBQ-flavored potato chips conducted by a colleague of mine, Kettle brand's Backyard Barbecue earned fourth place, so not too shabby. However, my favorite is the Habanero Lime. If you can't handle the heat, I recommend the Salt & Fresh Cracked Pepper. There isn't a bad chip in the bunch, though, so just get whichever flavor speaks to you and dive right in. Kettle Brand Potato Chips is one company that's not to be overlooked.
10. Better Made: Michigan
Founded in Michigan in the 1930s, Better Made Potato Chips focused solely on what the name implies: potato chips that are made better. Since then, it has come a long way and today is somewhat of a Detroit institution. One of its signature flavors even has a bit of a cult following.
Better Made Potato Chips produces a slew of wavy and classic-cut chips in all the classic flavors you'd expect from a reputable potato chip brand worth its salt. However, the one every fan in the know reaches for without hesitation is Better Made Rainbow Potato Chips, lovingly nicknamed "burnt chips." They are an old-fashioned dark chip made from potatoes that are higher in sugar than your average spud. As a result, while cooking, the sugars caramelize, leading to a bittersweet flavor that sets them apart from the competition. Actually, considering Better Made worked directly with breeders and farmers to produce the high-sugar potatoes needed to pull off the distinctly unique flavor of its Rainbow Chips, do they even have any competition? Who cares? Just get your hands on some whenever you can, and you won't regret it. You bet Better Made's other chips are worth a try as well, but if it comes down to picking just one, the only real option to consider is the Rainbow Chips.