Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Potato Chip Brand Is A Louisiana Legend

Food Network star Emeril Lagasse is one of the most beloved celebrity chefs, and for good reason. Primarily recognized for his "Bam!" catchphrase (which actually has a funny origin story), Lagasse has a wealth of culinary knowledge and an eye for great eats. He's got recommendations and favorites for just about everything, including a personal favorite American city to eat in, favorite meals, and more.

Like all of us, Lagasse has several favorite foods, including a favorite chip brand. His all-time favorite potato chip is Zapp's Potato Chips, a New Orleans kettle-style potato chip. For Lagasse, the love of Zapp's Potato Chips runs deep, all the way back to his childhood, in fact. He's gone on record saying that this particular potato chip is his favorite "guilty food pleasure" in an interview with Gannett Louisiana (via Gambit).

While the chef does enjoy the chips by themselves, he prefers to actually eat Zapp's Potato Chips after they've been frozen, explaining to Grub Street that this alters the oil in a way that he likes, and he recommends everyone try it at least once. He's also mentioned topping the chips with caviar, calling the combo another one of his "favorite guilty pleasures" in a 2015 Facebook post. Even without freezing or topping them, the chips are still great on their own, though.