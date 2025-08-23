Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Potato Chip Brand Is A Louisiana Legend
Food Network star Emeril Lagasse is one of the most beloved celebrity chefs, and for good reason. Primarily recognized for his "Bam!" catchphrase (which actually has a funny origin story), Lagasse has a wealth of culinary knowledge and an eye for great eats. He's got recommendations and favorites for just about everything, including a personal favorite American city to eat in, favorite meals, and more.
Like all of us, Lagasse has several favorite foods, including a favorite chip brand. His all-time favorite potato chip is Zapp's Potato Chips, a New Orleans kettle-style potato chip. For Lagasse, the love of Zapp's Potato Chips runs deep, all the way back to his childhood, in fact. He's gone on record saying that this particular potato chip is his favorite "guilty food pleasure" in an interview with Gannett Louisiana (via Gambit).
While the chef does enjoy the chips by themselves, he prefers to actually eat Zapp's Potato Chips after they've been frozen, explaining to Grub Street that this alters the oil in a way that he likes, and he recommends everyone try it at least once. He's also mentioned topping the chips with caviar, calling the combo another one of his "favorite guilty pleasures" in a 2015 Facebook post. Even without freezing or topping them, the chips are still great on their own, though.
What to know about Zapp's Potato Chips
Founded in 1985, Zapp's Potato Chips is a New Orleans-based kettle-cooked potato chip brand. The company is known for its single batch approach to making potato chips, as well as its unique menu of flavors. Although it was originally primarily recognized in the South, the company went national after it was acquired by Utz; today, you can find Zapp's Potato Chips in any store that carries Utz-branded chips, including Costco or Publix. You can also order them online from the Utz website.
As for the chips themselves, people have praised them for having great-tasting seasoning and for being delightfully crunchy without being too thick to chew on. The original flavor and the Voodoo flavor, which is just a combination of every flavor seasoning the company has, are the most popular and widely recognized. The company has plenty of other flavors, though, including classics such as Salt & Vinegar and one-of-a-kind originals like Cajun-Dill Gator-Tators and Spicy Cajun Crawtators.
Zapp's Potato Chips is still churning out new flavors, too. In summer 2025, the brand released its new Bayou Blackened Ranch flavor, which is a zesty and bold take on a New Orleans classic. This flavor is limited-edition, so be sure to grab it while you still can.