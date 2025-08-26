The State That Makes The Most Potato Chips (Hint, It's Not Idaho)

Potato chips are one of the most universally loved snacks. Whether you like to eat the chips as-is or put potato chips in your sandwich, it's hard to deny their salty, crunchy appeal. With so many different ways to enjoy potato chips that go beyond snacking, there's an awful lot to love about this nostalgic treat.

While millions of people love potato chips, not many of us can really pinpoint where most of them are made. Americans may assume that Idaho is the king of potato chip production, but the crown actually goes to the state of Pennsylvania. Dubbed the potato chip capital of the world, Pennsylvania is home to more than 20 manufacturing plants that produce roughly 25% of the nation's potato chips.

Pennsylvania not only makes the most potato chips, but it's also home to the most potato chip brands in the nation. The state has a long and rich potato chip history, dating back around a century, and a good portion of these manufacturers are independent companies. It's something local Pennsylvania residents take pride in, with many hailing potato chips as the state's favorite snack and referring to their immense production and consumption of these chips as a food "scene" — not unlike the way New York City residents talk about pizza. With over $57 million in potato chip sales each year, it's easy to see why Pennsylvanians are so proud of their chips.