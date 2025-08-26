The State That Makes The Most Potato Chips (Hint, It's Not Idaho)
Potato chips are one of the most universally loved snacks. Whether you like to eat the chips as-is or put potato chips in your sandwich, it's hard to deny their salty, crunchy appeal. With so many different ways to enjoy potato chips that go beyond snacking, there's an awful lot to love about this nostalgic treat.
While millions of people love potato chips, not many of us can really pinpoint where most of them are made. Americans may assume that Idaho is the king of potato chip production, but the crown actually goes to the state of Pennsylvania. Dubbed the potato chip capital of the world, Pennsylvania is home to more than 20 manufacturing plants that produce roughly 25% of the nation's potato chips.
Pennsylvania not only makes the most potato chips, but it's also home to the most potato chip brands in the nation. The state has a long and rich potato chip history, dating back around a century, and a good portion of these manufacturers are independent companies. It's something local Pennsylvania residents take pride in, with many hailing potato chips as the state's favorite snack and referring to their immense production and consumption of these chips as a food "scene" — not unlike the way New York City residents talk about pizza. With over $57 million in potato chip sales each year, it's easy to see why Pennsylvanians are so proud of their chips.
Why does Pennsylvania make so many potato chips?
Two major factors contribute to Pennsylvania's production of so many potato chips. First, the environment and the influx of Dutch immigrants. Turns out, Pennsylvania has the ideal soil and climate combination for growing potatoes. The soil has just the right amount of acidity, while the weather is quite humid, and this combination encourages plenty of spuds to sprout. Varieties like the Maris Piper, Rooster, and King Edwards potatoes fare particularly well in Pennsylvania's environment.
On top of having the spuds, Pennsylvania has a culture and cuisine primed for potato chip production. The state is rich with German cuisine thanks to the immigrants who settled there. A significant part of this culture's food includes various pork products, one of which is lard. Lard is perfect for frying potato slices until they become delectably crunchy, and harnessing the proper frying technique is what led potato chip companies to boom throughout the state.
The chip brands of Pennsylvania
When people think of Pennsylvania, their mind tends to go to early American history and the many historic restaurants in Pennsylvania by proxy. Unless you're a Pennsylvania local, potato chips are probably one of the last things on your mind when you think of this state. Despite producing more potato chips than any other state, a lot of the brands made in Pennsylvania are independent or small companies, and many of them don't necessarily stock their product outside of the region.
If you find yourself visiting a store in Pennsylvania, the chip aisle may be dotted with unique brands you've likely never heard of, such as Bickel's, Martin's Troyer, Gibbles, and several others. Some Pennsylvania-based companies still fry their chips with lard, opting for simplicity and a more traditional approach instead of trying to entice customers with unusual flavors. The technique must work, seeing how Pennsylvanians love these mom-and-pop chip brands.
This isn't to imply that Pennsylvania isn't home to some heavy hitters. It also happens to be the base for national brands like Utz, Herr's, and Wise, but for many of the locals, nothing compares to the hand-made and homegrown chips. Many of these smaller brands have decades' worth of business under their belts, along with loyal fan bases. With this knowledge in mind, make sure to grab a side of locally-sourced potato chips with your cheesesteak the next time you visit.