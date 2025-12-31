Review: Little Debbie Banana Puddin' Creme Pies Are A Creative Twist On A Southern Classic

If you imagine your favorite childhood treat — not the ones your mom made, but the kind that showed up wrapped in plastic in your lunchbox — it's very likely that treat was from Little Debbie. Known for iconic snacks like Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, and even Cosmic Brownies, Little Debbie has perfected the art of perfectly portioned, sweet and cakey treats. Sure, some treats are better than others, and there are plenty that have been discontinued (though some of those we'd love to see on shelves again), but even today, the brand continues to introduce crave-worthy sweets inspired by longtime dessert classics.

Little Debbie's latest invention releasing nationwide this coming January is what the brand calls "a nostalgic twist on a classic Southern favorite." The Banana Puddin' Creme Pies, made up of two soft vanilla cookies and a creamy banana-flavored filling, combine to create a single-serve, handheld version of banana pudding, individually packaged to be eaten easily on the go. Equipped with two boxes of pies and a recipe for banana pudding trifle, I set out to review Little Debbie's newest creation, eager to find out if the Banana Puddin' Creme Pie will be yet another of America's favorite snacks.

