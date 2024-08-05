The Right Way To Layer Banana Pudding So They Don't Turn Brown

Nothing spoils a scoop of creamy banana pudding like a few slimy brown bits of banana. Unfortunately, this may seem like an inevitability when using fresh bananas. But this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, there is a trick to keeping the bananas in your pudding from browning, and it lies in the layering process. Of course, it makes sense to want to place your bananas on top of your pudding (right above the whipped cream). But this presentation might just result in a brown, sloppy mess. To keep your bananas from changing colors, you'll want to place them near the center of your pudding mix, below whipped topping or between layers of pudding.

This will prevent the bananas from being exposed to oxygen, which can turn those lovely fruits from a creamy yellow to a dingy muddy color. And though oxidized bananas are still safe to eat (so long as they have been stored properly and not left in the fridge for more than four days), they won't impress anyone at the potluck or picnic. Properly layering your dish is essential in creating that iconic, creamy yellow look.