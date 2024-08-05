The Right Way To Layer Banana Pudding So They Don't Turn Brown
Nothing spoils a scoop of creamy banana pudding like a few slimy brown bits of banana. Unfortunately, this may seem like an inevitability when using fresh bananas. But this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, there is a trick to keeping the bananas in your pudding from browning, and it lies in the layering process. Of course, it makes sense to want to place your bananas on top of your pudding (right above the whipped cream). But this presentation might just result in a brown, sloppy mess. To keep your bananas from changing colors, you'll want to place them near the center of your pudding mix, below whipped topping or between layers of pudding.
This will prevent the bananas from being exposed to oxygen, which can turn those lovely fruits from a creamy yellow to a dingy muddy color. And though oxidized bananas are still safe to eat (so long as they have been stored properly and not left in the fridge for more than four days), they won't impress anyone at the potluck or picnic. Properly layering your dish is essential in creating that iconic, creamy yellow look.
Top banana pudding tips
Nobody wants a brown banana. This is unfortunate but true. Though oxidized sliced bananas are usually perfectly tasty, they can prove to be a liability to whatever dish they're added to, especially banana pudding. Of course, as mentioned, you can forgo the browned fruit by layering your slices in the middle, but there are also a few other tricks that you should also consider when assembling your pudding to put your best banana forward.
For starters, you'll want to delay slicing the fruit until just before it is added to your pudding. This will help limit any possible browning that might take place as the sliced fruit sits on the counter. You might also try tossing your sliced bananas in some citrus juice, such as lemon, lime, or pineapple. The browning process is caused by an enzymatic reaction that is triggered when the fruit is cut. Citrus fruits contain an acid that inhibits this process, slowing down the browning of your cut fruit. If you'd like to top your banana pudding with fresh bananas, tossing your slices in citrus juice can help to keep them looking fresh for longer (or at least for the thirty minutes it takes for the pan to be scooped clean by your guests).