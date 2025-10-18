10 Discontinued Little Debbie Snacks We Miss Terribly
There's something oh-so nostalgic about Little Debbie snacks. Whether you're taking a bite of a delightfully crunchy Nutty Buddy (which takes the top spot in our ranking of Little Debbie treats) or sinking your teeth into a sticky and sweet Honey Bun, the snack cake brand truly has its hands in every part of the dessert game, including ice cream.
But cracking open one of those thin cardboard boxes and stripping back the plastic on a deliciously artificial baked good is sure to bring back some childhood memories. Though the iconic brand still carries plenty of its classic treats — hello, Swiss Rolls — there are a few favorites that were unfortunately discontinued. Below, you'll find a list of 10 Little Debbie snacks we miss terribly; these really are begging for a comeback. So, read on. You're sure to spot a snack cake or two that accompanied you to the cafeteria during your youth.
1. Cosmic Cupcakes
What's better than a Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie or a Chocolate Cupcake? A mashup of the two, of course. The baked goods brand launched the Cosmic Cupcake in 2014, and it was everything Little Debbie lovers dreamed of — the Chocolate Cupcake base and creme filling combined with the Cosmic Brownie fudgy topping and candy-coated bits of chocolate.
The colorful, chocolaty treat only graced shelves for a few short years, with Little Debbie posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2017 to let fans know the Cosmic Cupcake wasn't being produced anymore and apologizing for "any disappointment this may cause."
This crossover was one for the books, so fingers crossed that Little Debbie brings it back. In the meantime, you'll just have to alternate bites of a Cosmic Brownie and Chocolate Cupcake in order to mimic the sensation of indulging in one of those iconic Cosmic Cupcakes. Or you could even combine the two in the ultimate shortcut for no-bake cakes.
2. Fudge Brownies with English Walnuts
The Cosmic Brownie, named after a specific '90s trend, once had a more sophisticated older brother, and its name was Fudge Brownies with English Walnuts. It was the perfect treat for folks who still wanted to indulge in a chewy, chocolaty Little Debbie brownie, but with a bit more class.
The walnuts added the perfect nutty crunch to round out the dense and fudgy texture of the baked good, as opposed to the neon candy-coated bits of chocolate often found in the lunchboxes of schoolchildren.
The Fudge Brownies with English Walnuts had a long run: they were launched in 1969 and enjoyed more than 50 years on store shelves before being discontinued sometime around 2022. But axing the beloved treat wasn't without controversy — it caused chaos in the Little Debbie fandom. Loyal consumers of the Fudge Brownie with English Walnuts were so distraught over the discontinuation that it sparked a Change.org petition, which, as of 2025, has more than 12,000 signatures.
3. Caramel Cookie Bars
There was no need to trade in your pocket change for a Twix bar when those same dollars could score you an entire box of Little Debbie Caramel Cookie Bars. They had a nearly identical makeup, too: a crunchy, buttery shortbread cookie covered in rich and gooey caramel and coated completely in a hard chocolate shell.
After being invented in England, Twix made its American debut in 1979. Less than a decade later, in March of 1988, Little Debbie made its spinoff, Caramel Cookie Bars. The cookie bars were a popular treat, maintaining a spot in the snack cake brand's lineup for a quarter of a century before being discontinued in the early 2010s.
Fans of the Little Debbie Caramel Cookie Bars still yearn for the crunchy-meets-gooey dessert, and in 2025, one dedicated customer launched a Change.org petition in hopes of bringing them back. The petition hasn't been quick to take off, though, collecting less than 600 signatures in the year it was created.
4. S'mores
The crunch of a graham cracker, the toastiness of the marshmallow straight from the campfire, and the rich chocolate that melts down your fingers as you bite into the sweet little sandwich. S'mores really are the quintessential summertime dessert, and Little Debbie sought to recreate that often nostalgic feeling with its own take, this time in snack cake form. And while it was carried in grocery stores, the Little Debbie S'mores captured many hearts.
The snack cake was unceremoniously pulled off shelves, with the brand taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2017 to let its customers know why: "There wasn't enough fan support to keep them in stores." This, of course, spurred action from the most dedicated purchasers of Little Debbie S'mores, resulting in yet another Change.org petition. As of 2025, it's only collected around 350 signatures. Certainly, that's not enough traction to catch the brand's eye, but one can dream.
5. Banana Twins
With a yellow cake and sweet, creamy filling, these fan-favorite sandwich cakes tasted like an artificial banana-flavored Twinkie. The Banana Twins weren't as flashy as the eye-catching, striped Zebra Cakes or neon candy-dotted Cosmic Brownies, but they sure were delicious.
In 2020, the brand took to social media to remind customers of Banana Twins' existence – a possible harbinger of the snack cakes' discontinuation shortly thereafter. If a brand needs to remind its customers to purchase a product, is it actually selling well?
Nevertheless, the dedicated customers took notice when Banana Twins were yanked from grocery stores, and they weren't happy. In 2024, Little Debbie posted on Facebook about a snack giveaway (not including the discontinued Banana Twins, it should be noted), and fans flooded the comments section calling for the return of Banana Twins. Little Debbie responded to one comment, clarifying the reason for taking the snack cakes off store shelves: "The sales volume was not sufficient to warrant their production."
6. PB&J Oatmeal Pies
Dating all the way back to 1935, the Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie has been a mainstay for the snack cake brand, but there once was a spinoff that might have actually been even better. Some die-hard fans believe the PB&J Oatmeal Pie was the more delicious younger sibling to the Oatmeal Creme Pie. The bright, sweet grape jelly balanced out the rich peanut butter, and the two soft and chewy oatmeal cookies provided the perfect dessert-y carb to hold the sandwich together. What's not to love?
The Little Debbie PB&J Oatmeal Pies debuted sometime in the early 2000s, quickly becoming a lunchbox staple for school-aged kids. Sadly, the sweet treat didn't last long, and it disappeared from store shelves toward the end of the decade. However, Little Debbie customers are nothing if not persistent. A fan of the PB&J Oatmeal Pies launched a Change.org petition around 2018, hoping to bring back his family's favorite treat. As of 2025, the petition has collected roughly 9,000 signatures. Let's hope that's enough to grab the attention of some folks over at Little Debbie HQ.
7. Boston Creme Rolls
This indulgent Little Debbie dessert was based on the iconic Boston Cream Pie and its misleading name. The snack cake brand took the East Coast classic and shrunk it down into handheld form, creating the Boston Creme Roll. And yes, it did pack all the creaminess and flavor of the layered sponge cake dessert into a tiny package — complete with a chocolate drizzle to mimic the real thing's rich and glossy chocolate ganache.
The Boston Creme Rolls were the perfect snack cake for both fans of Boston Cream Pie and those looking for a Swiss Roll vibe but without the cocoa overload that accompanies it. Since Little Debbie ditched the Boston Creme Rolls around 2023, customers have continued to call for its return, with one Redditor noting that they email the brand "every couple months and ask them to bring them back." Like many other snacks on this list, there's even a Change.org petition calling for the return of the Boston Creme Rolls. As of 2025, there are over 1,000 signatures, but we really can't say if that'll be enough to bring these back.
8. Spice Cakes
Over the years, Little Debbie has introduced numerous flavors of snack cakes. From fruity flavors like orange and banana to more indulgent varieties like red velvet and chocolate, the brand really has tried it all. But there's one warm and cozy snack cake that truly deserves a comeback — the elusive Spice Cakes.
The Little Debbie Spice Cakes were topped with a light, cream cheese frosting that gave way to a soft and gently spiced cake, making every bite truly one to savor. Grocery stores haven't seen these spiced snacks since the '90s, but that hasn't stopped devoted fans from urging Little Debbie to bring them back. A Change.org petition created in 2021 has over 1,000 signatures as of 2025, but there's still no sign of Little Debbie Spice Cakes making their great return. But if you're still hoping to get a bite of spice cake and get it ASAP, there's a way to easily turn store-bought yellow cake mix into spice cake.
9. Christmas Spice Cookie Wreaths
While the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are a seasonal favorite, true fans of the snack cake brand know that the Christmas Spice Cookie Wreaths were the real star of the show. The spiced cookie was coated in white chocolate and doused in green and red sprinkles for some festive flair. Unfortunately, the Christmastime treat was discontinued around 2016.
For nearly a decade, customers have been hoping for the Little Debbie Christmas Spice Cookie Wreaths to make a comeback, with some Redditors even resorting to experimenting in their own kitchens in hopes of recreating the pre-packaged treat. The dedicated fans who are a bit less savvy in the kitchen have taken an alternative approach — yet another Change.org petition. Since it was created in 2021, the petition has racked up nearly 1,500 signatures. While that's a good showing for Christmas Spice Cookie Wreaths customers, it hasn't resulted in the sweet treat's reappearance.
10. Marshmallow Supremes
If you needed even more chocolate than what the Little Debbie S'mores could provide you with, the Marshmallow Supremes would have been your go-to. With a rich cookie base, a gooey marshmallow interior, and a generous chocolate coating, the Marshmallow Supremes were an ultra-indulgent Little Debbie snack. It, of course, gained a dedicated following, with real fans knowing that you could make the Marshmallow Supremes even better by popping them in the microwave for just a few seconds.
Though the dessert was delicious, it didn't maintain a spot in the Little Debbie lineup. Sadly, the Marshmallow Supremes were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s. Nonetheless, customers haven't forgotten about the sweet treat. Decades after it ceased to be stocked at grocery stores, an iPetition is calling for the return of the Marshmallow Supremes. As of 2025, there are upwards of 700 signatures, so here's hoping Little Debbie listens to its fans.