10 Discontinued Little Debbie Snacks We Miss Terribly

What's better than a Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie or a Chocolate Cupcake? A mashup of the two, of course. The baked goods brand launched the Cosmic Cupcake in 2014, and it was everything Little Debbie lovers dreamed of — the Chocolate Cupcake base and creme filling combined with the Cosmic Brownie fudgy topping and candy-coated bits of chocolate.

The colorful, chocolaty treat only graced shelves for a few short years, with Little Debbie posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2017 to let fans know the Cosmic Cupcake wasn't being produced anymore and apologizing for "any disappointment this may cause."

This crossover was one for the books, so fingers crossed that Little Debbie brings it back. In the meantime, you'll just have to alternate bites of a Cosmic Brownie and Chocolate Cupcake in order to mimic the sensation of indulging in one of those iconic Cosmic Cupcakes. Or you could even combine the two in the ultimate shortcut for no-bake cakes.