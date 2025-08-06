Booze Up This Classic Southern Pudding With A Splash Of Whiskey

So you've got the go-ahead to use bourbon in banana pudding — great! But that won't get you far unless you know the best way to incorporate that bourbon into your dessert. And perhaps more importantly, you've got to know how much bourbon to use in the first place. Thankfully, Blair Lonergan gives you all the crucial details.

The best way to incorporate bourbon into banana pudding is to add it directly into the filling. "I would add the bourbon to the pudding/custard," she says, "but start with a small amount (1 tablespoon or so). A little goes a long way!" And if you're making the custard at home, it's best to add the bourbon at the very end once you've removed it from the stove. If you're looking for even more of a boozy kick, though, don't feel limited to the filling — you can also infuse bourbon into your whipped cream. "To do so, add just a splash of bourbon (1 teaspoon or so) to the heavy cream before whipping," Lonergan states. You can fold it into Cool Whip too if you're using that, "but be careful not to fold or stir the Cool Whip too much or it can deflate and lose its fluffy, airy texture," warns Lonergan.

The key here is to not go overboard, as Lonergan adds that "you can quickly ruin the dessert by adding too much bourbon!" So start small, add to taste if necessary, and enjoy the complementary flavors that the bourbon brings. You can even make the bourbon-infused banana pudding ahead of time and store it for three days in the fridge — just cover it with cling film or aluminum foil first.