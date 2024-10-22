The Proper Way To Serve Your Tomahawk Steak
Tomahawk steak is a large, common steak cut from the rib section of the cow, essentially a bone-in ribeye. The long rib bone is left attached to the steak and is French trimmed to give it a clean-cut, restaurant-worthy look. French trimming is a technique that involves expertly cutting the fat from the bone to give it a neat and tidy appearance. Cowboy steak is similar to a tomahawk but with a shorter bone. Some say the long, 5 to 8-inch bone attached to tomahawk steak gives it a more dramatic and alluring appearance on the plate. In case you haven't figured it out, the steak gets its name from its resemblance to a tomahawk axe.
After spending a hefty amount on these hefty steaks, you'll likely want to put a little thought into how you present them to your guests. You can plate and serve the steak whole or slice it and keep the bone on the plate so that it appears whole but is easier to share. To turn your steak into a shareable charcuterie board you'll have to slice it into smaller pieces. The shape of the tomahawk is perfect for building sides around it, such as roasted potatoes and asparagus — just make sure you have a large enough platter or plate. Some prefer to serve the steak on it's side, while others lay it flat. Either way, add a sprig of herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage to the steak for extra flavor and wow-factor.
Show-stopping, tender, and delicious
Tomahawk steak is thick and flavorful, making it a prime choice for professional chefs and home cooks seeking a luscious steak dinner. In addition to delivering show-stopping presentation quality, leaving the bone in the ribeye may help deliver more tender, juicy steak. The reasoning behind this is that the bone insulates the meat, which is believed to slow down the cooking process and essentially reduce the chance of overcooking the steak. Despite what you may have heard or read, the bone doesn't actually deliver flavor to the meat, since bones don't break down during dry cooking and the marrow doesn't seep into the meat. Instead, to boost the flavor of your tomahawk steak, try a steakhouse secret that'll make your food taste better, such as being liberal with the salt and allowing the steaks to reach room temperature before cooking.
Another important tip to remember when cooking the perfect tomahawk steak is cook it to the correct temperature (135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare). Keep in mind that the temperature will raise by 5 degrees or more as it rests. If you don't have a digital meat thermometer, consider buying one to make your life easier when cooking steak. You can buy a standard meat thermometer for under $15 such as ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. Or, spring for a Bluetooth thermometer that's closer to $100, like the Chef iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer, to remotely monitor the temperature of your steak.