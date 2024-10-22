The Proper Way To Serve Your Tomahawk Steak

Tomahawk steak is a large, common steak cut from the rib section of the cow, essentially a bone-in ribeye. The long rib bone is left attached to the steak and is French trimmed to give it a clean-cut, restaurant-worthy look. French trimming is a technique that involves expertly cutting the fat from the bone to give it a neat and tidy appearance. Cowboy steak is similar to a tomahawk but with a shorter bone. Some say the long, 5 to 8-inch bone attached to tomahawk steak gives it a more dramatic and alluring appearance on the plate. In case you haven't figured it out, the steak gets its name from its resemblance to a tomahawk axe.

After spending a hefty amount on these hefty steaks, you'll likely want to put a little thought into how you present them to your guests. You can plate and serve the steak whole or slice it and keep the bone on the plate so that it appears whole but is easier to share. To turn your steak into a shareable charcuterie board you'll have to slice it into smaller pieces. The shape of the tomahawk is perfect for building sides around it, such as roasted potatoes and asparagus — just make sure you have a large enough platter or plate. Some prefer to serve the steak on it's side, while others lay it flat. Either way, add a sprig of herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage to the steak for extra flavor and wow-factor.