What Meat Is The Right Choice For Korean Bulgogi?
Korean bulgogi, which consists of marinated and grilled strips of meat, is an unforgettable yet surprisingly simple dish. To make it successfully, however, you need the right cut. Chowhound spoke with Sarah Ahn, Korean cooking expert and author of "Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes," to get her opinion on this staple of Korean cuisine. "We love the Costco brand's Beef Loin New York Shabu Shabu," she said. "It's sliced thin with just the right marbling and fat-to-meat ratio." This may surprise some, but Ahn says that she prefers this brand to what's sold at Korean markets. And she says she's not alone. " ... we've noticed many Korean households feel the same way," she told us.
In the mood for a different cut? Ribeye, the perfect cut for grilling, is another popular choice for bulgogi. If you're discounting Ahn's suggestion because you're not a Costco member, however, think twice. There are Costco hacks that can let nonmembers in on the fun, like ordering through Instacart. If neither of these tips speaks to you, don't worry. Ahn has some advice on that front. "You can use thinly sliced pork belly or pork cushion instead," she suggested (the latter is cut from the shoulder). "Just marinate it in a spicy sauce, and you might even end up liking it more than the beef version."
Building a better bulgogi
First things first: You can't have bulgogi without the marinade. Soy sauce and sesame oil are typical bases. Once you've got those mixed together, you can add ingredients like garlic, black and red pepper, and brown sugar. You can also throw in chopped green onions and ground sesame seeds for extra flavor. Some people let it marinate overnight, but if you're in a hurry, then at least thirty minutes will do. If you choose to go with pork, which Sarah Ahn calls a "version of bulgogi that shouldn't go unnoticed," youll find that it's often flavored with gochujang — of the classic dipping sauces for better homemade Korean barbecue. Ssamjang is another must-have condiment that pairs gochujang with doenjang, or fermented soybean paste. It's spicy, just a little bit sweet, and can be made easily at home.
After the marinade comes the side dishes. The meat, be it beef or pork, is commonly served on or alongside a bed of rice with plenty of vegetables. Lettuce, for instance, is a popular wrap for the meat, rice, and garnishes like fresh herbs and sliced jalapeño peppers. Kimchi is another popular bulgogi side dish, along with Korean soybean paste soup. However you choose to serve the dish, if you follow Ahn's tips for choosing your meat, you'll be headed for bulgogi bliss in no time.