What Meat Is The Right Choice For Korean Bulgogi?

Korean bulgogi, which consists of marinated and grilled strips of meat, is an unforgettable yet surprisingly simple dish. To make it successfully, however, you need the right cut. Chowhound spoke with Sarah Ahn, Korean cooking expert and author of "Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes," to get her opinion on this staple of Korean cuisine. "We love the Costco brand's Beef Loin New York Shabu Shabu," she said. "It's sliced thin with just the right marbling and fat-to-meat ratio." This may surprise some, but Ahn says that she prefers this brand to what's sold at Korean markets. And she says she's not alone. " ... we've noticed many Korean households feel the same way," she told us.

In the mood for a different cut? Ribeye, the perfect cut for grilling, is another popular choice for bulgogi. If you're discounting Ahn's suggestion because you're not a Costco member, however, think twice. There are Costco hacks that can let nonmembers in on the fun, like ordering through Instacart. If neither of these tips speaks to you, don't worry. Ahn has some advice on that front. "You can use thinly sliced pork belly or pork cushion instead," she suggested (the latter is cut from the shoulder). "Just marinate it in a spicy sauce, and you might even end up liking it more than the beef version."