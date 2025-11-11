How To Craft A Perfect Korean BBQ Ssam

If you've ever been to a Korean BBQ restaurant, you've likely encountered ssam, which is a delicious one-bite serving of meat and rice wrapped in a lettuce leaf and topped with a rich condiment. You might have questions about how to wrap the best ssam, which sauces complement it, and lastly, the proper way to eat it. To find the answers, we reached out to Sam Yoo, chef and owner of Golden Hof, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound to offer advice on preparing and eating ssam.

There are a few tips for making a Korean barbecue an unforgettable meal, and your culinary exploration will likely include making ssam. According to Yoo, there's a traditional way to enjoy it, with one caveat: "The only right way is that you're choosing your own adventure." He explained further: "The classic way is, you pick your lettuce or your perilla leaf and then you get some rice on there. Then you get your piece of meat, and then you put ssamjang, which is the soybean sauce." In addition to this foundation, Yoo suggested putting a banchan — a small, Korean side dish — in there, like kimchi, though some people choose to use raw garlic instead.

One important aspect about making ssam is to wrap it so you're able to consume it in one bite. Otherwise, according to Yoo, "It's really all about just what you want for that perfect bite that you want to eat, that you're craving."