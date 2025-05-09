The 22 Best Items To Buy On Your First Trip To H Mart

For myself and many other Asian Americans, H Mart has stood not only as a gold standard for Asian supermarket chains but also as a cultural hub for finding delicious food, ingredients, and cookware items that connect us with our heritage. In my time growing up in Southern California, H Mart was the only grocery store my family shopped at on a regular basis.

The company was founded in 1982 with its first store in Woodside, Queens. Over time, H Mart has expanded into having over 97 locations across the United States, staking its claim for being a premier Asian grocery store on both the East and West Coasts. The supermarket chain has a wide selection of Asian sauces, seasonings, grains, fruits, vegetables, and proteins that can be pretty difficult to find in American-style grocery stores. From condiments to Korean side dishes, H Mart helps preserve and spread knowledge about Asian cuisine and culture. As an avid and senior H Mart shopper, these are the 22 items you should buy on your first trip to the legendary supermarket.