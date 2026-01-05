18 Major Differences Between Grocery Shopping In The US Vs Europe

There's something surprisingly magical about grocery shopping in another country. At first glance, things feel roughly the same. The unflattering fluorescent lighting and that smell in the air — a mix of cleaning products and produce with a hint of baked goods — are still there. But once you focus in on the smaller details, major differences soon become apparent.

Over a decade ago, my husband and I moved abroad. We settled down in France for a year, and then we moved to London, where we've lived ever since. But even now, one of my favorite things is to explore a grocery store in a foreign country, and when we return to the U.S., I find this is the No. 1 spot where I have my most extreme experiences with reverse culture shock.

While the overall purpose of a grocery store visit is, of course, the same anywhere you go, there are fascinating differences when it comes to grocery shopping in Europe, the U.K., and the U.S.