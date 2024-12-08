Why Some Grocery Stores Sell Alcohol And Others Don't

You're late for a party in another state and realize you've forgotten to pick up a bottle of wine for the host. As a simple solution, you plan to pop by the nearest grocery store and quickly grab a bottle there. But after a few minutes of wandering around the store, you ask customer service where you can find the wine and beer aisle. You get a blank stare and are then told the store does not carry alcohol, nor does any other grocery store in the state. What gives?

Ever since the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, laws governing where, when, how, and what you can sell regarding alcohol have been controlled by the individual states. This has created a patchwork of regulations throughout the country. Some rules tend to be similar to neighboring states, but if you want to buy alcohol on Thanksgiving or Christmas day in Connecticut or Massachusetts, you'll have to drive to New Hampshire to do so. The different rules can be confusing. Many states including California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico allow sales of all alcohol in grocery stores, with some restrictions. And four states do not permit the sale of alcohol in supermarkets: Minnesota, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Alaska. There are some exceptions for beer with less than 3.2% ABV (alcohol by volume) but beer lovers would generally call that "near beer," well under the more common 5 to 6% ABV for brew sold in the U.S. market.