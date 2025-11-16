My 5 Favorite Frozen Dinners From Trader Joe's Under $5
Trader Joes is lauded as an affordable grocer, well known for its wide range of store-brand products and colorful branding. From fizzy drinks and fresh produce to exciting snacks and quick meals, TJ's has it all. Though there are many aisles worth perusing through, the freezer section is non-negotiable, packed with quick, delicious, and affordable options that are less than $5 each. Whether it's Indian cuisine, Japanese-inspired fare, Italian meals, or Mexican food — Trader Joe's freezer section offers up a variety of innovative global dishes that are sure to impress and satisfy.
If you're anticipating a busy work week, these dishes are great to have on hand at home — making for an easy lunch or even paired together for a smorgasbord of flavors. Think crispy textures, signature toppings, and creamy sauces that are as interesting as they are tasty. You can elevate each of these dishes by incorporating fresh ingredients, various dipping sauces, or garnishes to really make these frozen dinners feel special. And when you hit your local store, make sure to search for some of these top 15 new Trader Joe's products released in 2025 while you're there.
Butternut Squash Risotto
Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Risotto will only cost you $4.49 and it features carnaroli rice with butternut squash, white wine, and onion. These ingredients are tied together with the bite of grated cheese, which nicely pairs with this dish's herby flavor, thanks to the garlic, rosemary, thyme, parsley, and black pepper in it. This meal is frozen al dente so that you can re-heat it at home without overcooking it in order to maintain its ideal texture. This dish can easily be heated in the microwave or on the stove in a pan with a bit of water (you can even split the bag into two servings by incorporating additional vegetables or protein to bulk up each portion).
When I make this dish at home, I prefer heating it on the stove in a little butter and cream to add to its creaminess. I'll often sprinkle mine with smoked paprika to add a little more nuance and smoky flavor. The portioning is more than enough for one meal but also bodes nicely alongside other seasonal side dishes. I'll usually serve this up with balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts to lean further into autumnal-inspired fare. And it certainly doesn't hurt to add some extra fresh grated cheese and cracked black pepper on top.
Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake
This $4.99 quick meal is inspired by street food found in Japan. Trader Joe's version of okonomiyaki is a savory pancake with cabbage, green onion, and yam. The egg-based batter very simply warms up in the microwave, and can be finished off on the stove in some light oil for a crispy outer layer (just be careful not to burn it). This dish comes with dried tuna flakes and a balanced savory, sweet sauce. I'm usually not the biggest fan of fishy ingredients, but the tuna flakes that come with this meal are surprisingly palatable and add extra texture to the final product.
If you're worried that the pancake won't be filling enough, you can make this meal even more substantial by serving it alongside steamed vegetables like broccoli and carrots. If I'm making this dish at home, I'll usually serve it over steamed rice that's been seasoned with seaweed flakes and sesame seeds. Crispy onions, kimchi, Kewpie mayo, and soy sauce also make nice final touches. This dish is the ideal sized meal for one, perhaps alongside a bottle of Asahi (Japanese lager) or a chilled cup of sake. Though it would also work as an appetizer course as it nicely keeps its shape when cut into smaller pieces.
Chicken Chile Verde Burritos
Nestled in the frozen aisles, you'll find Trader Joe's take on a Mexican food classic — chicken burritos. This dish features both dark and white chicken meat alongside jalapeños, tomatillos, green chiles, and Anaheim peppers. This item is both filling, delicious, and will run you a mere $3.99. The package includes two individual burritos which just need to be cooked in the microwave before eating. Pair with fresh chopped tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, salsa, and TJ's sour cream (or if you've run out, plain greek yogurt makes a great alternative to sour cream).
It's one thing to serve these burritos as they are, but I love to customize this TJ's frozen meal with a bit of crunch for added excitement. For those who've never tried it, I cannot recommend the crispy cheese burrito method enough. Just before my burritos have finished cooking, I'll warm up a bit of oil in a nonstick pan on the stove and begin frying a thin layer of shredded cheese (I personally prefer Colby-Jack). You'll then lay your burritos on the cheese topping as it finishes crunching up under the heat. The final product will be warm and crispy, and it will taste like so much more than just another pre-made frozen dinner.
Jumeokbap
Jumeokbap is a staple in Korean cuisine, and you can find Trader Joe's vegan take on this dish in the freezer aisle for $4.99. Featuring vegetables and beef-less bulgogi intermixed with rice — the mixture is shaped into three intricate triangles. This dish has become one of my go-tos as the various ingredients inside make for an interesting and filling meal. Each rice triangle easily makes for a nice on-the-go bite as well (I'll wrap them in a layer of seaweed for even tastier handheld snacking).
These packets are quickly heated in the microwave and can be finished off on the stove in a dab of oil for added crispiness. This savory meal is tasty on it's own — though I prefer it with some freshly copped green onions and pickled ginger on top. TJ's Jumeokbap is also delicious with a spicy mayo that you can easily make yourself, and a side of kimchi too. I really enjoy the combination of eating the warm Jumeokbap with a cool side dish like a chilled cucumber salad — think cucumbers topped with sesame oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and chili oil to make this frozen dish feel like a luxurious meal out.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Trader Joe's Chicken Tikka Masala, priced at $4.49, is among some of the store's longstanding crowd favorites, having first hit shelves back in 2009. This dish features tandoori chicken breast chunks in a rich tomato curry sauce and happens to also be one of my favorites. The curry comes alongside cumin-seasoned basmati rice and can be easily made in the microwave (only takes five minutes). I love this dish on its own but it's especially tasty alongside another TJ's frozen aisle staple, the Tandoori Naan.
This meal is pretty darn filling and tasty on its own, but there are many ways to take it from frozen dinner to restaurant quality if you'd like. Try bulking up the meal by serving it with other vegetables like peas, broccoli, or cauliflower. This meal is lovely when combined with a dollop of greek yoghurt on the side as well, which nicely balances out the varying textures and temperatures of this dish. Or if you've got a little extra time, it would be even better to try your hand at making a homemade raita to go with it — which combines yogurt, cucumber, onion, mint, and other fresh herbs.