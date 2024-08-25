Hacks That Will Change The Way You Shop At Costco

A trip to Costco can feel like entering a theme park of discount shopping. With a trusty membership card in your pocket and a giant cart in front of you, the possibilities for savings can feel endless. But that's just it — it's a feeling, not reality. Just like any other store, Costco has some hidden pitfalls that can end up costing you more money than you expected, negating any savings you might've hoped for.

The good news is that Costco can still be a frugal resource for the discerning shopper. It just takes some insider knowledge to help you wade through some of the best and worst deals. This article will provide you with the top tips and tricks to getting the most out of your membership, while also saving you time and energy.

Who am I? I'm a Costco shopping fanatic, making the most of my membership both when I was single (yes, you can make your Costco membership work even in a household of one) and married. Need proof? My chosen florist for my wedding was Costco, which sent me ready-made bouquets, garlands, and flower bunches at a fraction of a price that a regular florist would quote me. If I can trust Costco for my wedding, you can trust me to find you the best deals at Costco.

