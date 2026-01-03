8 Types Of Fish Cuts, Explained

After being a chef for nearly a decade, I've seen countless home cooks and fellow chefs get overwhelmed when ordering fish at the seafood counter. Between the lobster tanks and various fish heads staring back at you, getting lost among the weeds — or rather, the seaweed — is a given. Whether it's figuring out how much to order or choosing the right cut of fish, the entire process can seem a bit intimidating.

While being a professional fisherman could definitely help you gain some wherewithal, you don't have to be a fish savant to get by. In fact, there are only nine types of fish cuts you need to know to level up your experience. Follow me as I explain these key fish cuts so you can gain confidence and leave behind any confusion. Once you understand what you're looking at, you'll be able to choose the perfect cut for any recipe and cook it with confidence.