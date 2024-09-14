Why You Should Always Ask Your Fishmonger To Descale Your Fish

If you aren't already acquainted with your local fishmonger, you owe it to yourself to find a good one in your area. It's perfectly fine to buy fish at a grocery store, but if you have the option, a fishmonger will likely provide you with a better product. Buying locally ensures that your fish is fresh, and there's even a chance that it was caught not far from where you live. You'll also probably find a greater variety of fish at a dedicated fishmonger than you will at the average grocery store. But the best part of all is that a fishmonger can provide additional services to help prepare your fish, and the most important one to take advantage of is descaling.

Advertisement

Joe Gurrera knows a thing or two about descaling fish. The owner of New York-based Citarella fish market, he was raised in the seafood industry, and with four decades of experience under his belt, he knows everything a fishmonger has to offer. Chowhound spoke to Gurrera about the ins and outs of descaling, and he stressed that it is an essential step for anyone who enjoys some crispy skin on their fish. "If you're going to eat the skin, make sure your fishmonger scales the fish". According to Gurrera, all you need to do is ask a fishmonger to clean the fish. They can take it from there, and you'll be left with clean, descaled fish skin to cook with.