Tuna Collar: The Underrated Cut Of Fish You Need To Grill

Say your friends say "pretty please" to tacking some tuna onto the menu for the backyard barbecue party that's on this weekend — what's the first cut of this super-delish fish that you immediately think of grilling? Nine times out of ten, you'd be thinking of a tuna steak. Either grilled as it is or cubed into tuna kebabs, it's a popular choice for a good reason — often cut from the fish's loins, it's meaty and packed to the literal gills with flavor. But if tuna steaks are stretching your budget a little, here's a tasty alternative worth trying: Tuna collar.

Admittedly, if you ask your local fishmonger about this cut, there might be some raised eyebrows and questions on why you'd even want it. In the United States, the collar is often thrown away along with parts like the bug-eyed head. Don't be too bothered by that and get it anyway — trust, it's actually one of the best parts of the fish for grilling.

Beneath the slimy skin of a tuna collar is a treasure trove of rich, fatty meat that can melt on your tongue once properly seared on a grill. The heat melts the fat, infusing the meat with an incredible depth of flavor. You'll get the full impact of tuna's unique taste, enhanced by the smoky notes from the charcoal and any marinade you've used. You'll soon forget about your prized tuna steaks altogether!

