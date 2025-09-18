Want Crispy Fish Skin Every Time? Watch For This Cooking Cue

The secret to perfectly crispy skin on your fish isn't as complicated as you might have thought — just make sure your pan is hot, and keep an eye on the fish. There are, however, a few crucial mistakes to watch out for when cooking to make sure you really nail that skin. For one, don't be impatient. Shuffling your fish around in the pan can prevent it from developing the right amount of browning to really crisp up — or worse, cause it to stick. "A lot of people make the mistake of moving the fish around too much in the pan," Kory Foltz told us. "Let it sit and develop that crispy crust."

"Another big one is adding too much oil," he said, as it makes the skin soggy. You want to use a generous amount of oil, but not so much that the fish gets completely swamped — you want to sear the fish, not deep fry it. Moisture is the enemy of crispiness, so make sure that you don't allow too much of it into the pan. "Don't overcrowd the pan," Foltz said. "Work in batches, if needed." Overcrowding can cause the fish to leach moisture rather than get crispy, sealing those juices inside.

It's important to remember that rules may differ depending on the type of fish you're cooking. Some fish get crispier faster, as they can take a super high heat. "Oily fish like salmon can handle a higher heat and have thicker skin, so they'll crisp up more easily," Foltz said. The opposite goes for flaky white fish. "For lean fish with delicate skin, you might want to use a slightly lower temperature and be extra gentle to keep the skin intact."