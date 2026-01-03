The Main Nutritional Differences Between Sourdough And White Bread

Long before Taylor Swift proudly shared that she is currently immersed in her sourdough era (what we would give for a taste of Swift's sourdough!), this specific type of bread has been a beloved staple for many. It's one of the best breads for sandwiches, open-faced toasts, and serving alongside comforting soups and stews. The signature flavor of sourdough has plenty going for it already. But beyond its taste, there is a noteworthy case for sourdough taking the center stage: its nutritional value. Let's get into what sets sourdough apart from the likes of white bread.

Making a loaf of sourdough is a craft of chemistry, beginning with a sourdough starter that sets the stage for success. The starter, when properly "ripe," kickstarts a fermentation process, which results in gut-friendly bacteria that can be an ally to your digestive system. Plus, a healthy gut microbiome is a vital support staff to one's immune system, with bodies of research also tying its impact on mental health. Unlike what it takes to make conventional white bread, the fermentation and lack of added sugars in sourdough reduce the glycemic index, meaning that the sugars are slow-releasing and won't cause spikes in blood sugar. Compared to other breads, sourdough also has fewer compounds called phytates, which are known to hinder nutrient absorption. Though sourdough might be the healthier choice when compared to the likes of white bread, does that mean we should shun white bread? What if we could put a healthier spin on it?