Giada De Laurentiis' Hot Take On Leftover Pasta Has Us Questioning Everything

Pasta is a comfort food for many, including renowned Italian chef Giada De Laurentiis. What's not to like? There are numerous fun pasta shapes and flavorful sauces to choose from, and no shortage of ways to combine them to create a delicious, easy, and satisfying meal. Say you've whipped up a fresh serving of pasta, got carried away, and made too much for one serving; well, we've got some good news for you. Coming from the mouth of De Laurentiis herself, eating leftover pasta can actually be better for you than freshly cooked pasta. In fact, there is actually an interesting science that underlies why leftover pasta can be beneficial for your health.

Once the pasta has cooked and starts to cool down, the carbohydrates turn into resistant starch, a type of fiber. Resistant starches don't get digested by the body when passing through the digestive tract, but instead can be broken down and consumed as fuel for your gut bacteria, which can have a positive impact on your digestive health. They also don't cause a spike in your blood sugar levels and enhance glucose sensitivity, which is crucial to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. The same applies to other starches, such as rice, which has been shown to have similar effects on blood sugar and digestion. Since leftover chilled pasta is here to be your gut's new bestie, whip up your absolute best pasta recipe. If anyone gives you flak for being "too lazy to cook," they probably need to be let in on this starchy secret; as De Laurentiis says on TikTok, "leftover pasta for the win!"