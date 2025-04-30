Why You Should Choose Nut Butter Over Nutella (And How To Make It Taste Just As Good)

We get it, no one can resist a good smear of Nutella. We've even gone so as far as to recommend that you use Nutella to give your grilled cheese a dessert twist. However, it turns out that there's more to your favorite spread than just chocolate and hazelnuts: Sadly, Nutella contains more sugar than protein. If you're looking for a more nutritious alternative, nut butters of all kinds — peanut, almond, cashew, and beyond — may be a better option. Moreover, if you learn how to pair nut butter properly, you can create a breakfast spread that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth just as well as Nutella, but one that will actually give you some real nutrition at the same time, too.

The issue with Nutella is that the average two tablespoon-serving contains a whopping 21 grams of sugar, which is the equivalent of five teaspoons. Ouch. And it only contains two grams of protein. Natural almond butter, by comparison, contains seven grams of protein per serving and no sugar. These numbers speak for themselves.

Granted, you may not be that bothered about the protein content because you get your daily intake from other sources. However, nut butters, especially 100% natural nut butters made with just nuts and no added sugar or oils, also contain other essential nutrients your body requires — nutrients that Nutella doesn't have. Take peanut butter, for example, which contains high amounts of vitamin E and B3 as well as manganese and copper. And almond butter contains calcium and iron, while cashew butter is a good source of magnesium. Moreover, all of them are chock full of heart-healthy fats, too.