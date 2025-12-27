I Tried 8 Plant-Based Bacon Brands And Ranked Them Worst To Best

With a name like Thrilling Bakon, how could you possibly go wrong? Well, unfortunately, of all the plant-based bacon on this list, this one is the only one I didn't like very much. First of all, it's extremely delicate, and if you do not follow the exact instructions and separate the strips of bacon with a dull knife or pastry sheet, it will absolutely crumble in your hands. In fact, even when you follow the instructions, you will still lose a good amount of the bacon due to it completely falling apart and turning to mush. This wouldn't be a big deal if it wasn't the least unpleasant thing about this plant-based bacon experience.

The smell is so aggressive. Do not — I repeat, do not — ever prepare this bacon in a small space because it will envelop your whole life for days to come. And the taste, well ... honestly, it tastes like smoke and lingers in your mouth long after you've eaten it. For a good half hour after eating one slice, it felt like I had smoke in the back of my throat. Sorry to this brand, but it's a no from me.