Aldi's Bake Shop Cinnamon Rolls Have One Problem You Can't Ignore

Discount grocery chain Aldi has a huge amount of baked goods available; Chowhound ranked 15 of them from worst to best, and we didn't even come close to covering everything. Among the items that didn't make it onto our list are the Bake Shop cinnamon rolls, which have quite the fan base, especially since you can get eight pieces for just $3.55. According to reviews online, however, there's one deal-breaking catch to these cinnamon rolls: their quality can be wildly inconsistent.

While some customers find them absolutely delightful — especially among store-bought cinnamon rolls — others find them fairly average, even while acknowledging their friendly price tag. According to customer reviews on the r/Aldi subreddit, some just can't stand them, saying that there's a distinct lack of cinnamon in the filling, with the overall flavor being just too artificial for their tastes.

The texture of the rolls is where you'll find some of the biggest disagreements between reviewers. The dough is either pillowy and stays soft even a few days after purchase, or it's too chewy, gooey, or dry to be enjoyable. While some find the icing to be deliciously thick and rich, others say it's gross, with a texture comparable to Kraft cheese singles. It's unclear why there would be so many opposing opinions on the quality of Aldi's Bake Shop Cinnamon Rolls, but one thing is clear: if the ones being sold at your nearby Aldi are good, consider yourself among the lucky ones who can get amazing cinnamon rolls at a low price.