Perfect Your Homemade Caramel Recipe With This Unexpected Savory Addition

Whether you've mastered the art of flawlessly caramelizing sugar for homemade caramel sauce, or you're a novice on the journey of learning how to make your own "fancy" desserts, there's one thing we guarantee is missing from your recipe — miso paste. Beautifully salty and savory, and underscored by a deep umami richness, all varieties of miso paste are made from fermented soy beans, with softened grains like barley, rye, and rice often added to the mix. It's the main ingredient in miso soup, and is used as a seasoning in many Japanese dishes.

At first, using this umami paste to prepare a roasted miso maple salmon recipe may seem more appropriate than scooping it into caramel sauce. However, when you consider how popular salted caramel has become, this pairing begins to make a little more sense. The miso essentially acts like a supercharged salt, bringing a beautifully subtle savoriness to soften the caramel's intense sweetness (the sauce is basically pure sugar and cream, after all), and elevating everything from ice cream sundaes to homemade caramel frappuccinos.

The coolest part of this upgrade is that it sounds sophisticated and complex, but it's actually really easy to make. All you have to do is measure out about 2 tablespoons of miso for every cup of sugar you use in your caramel base. Adding it last (after the heavy cream or coconut milk) helps prevent the miso from burning and becoming bitter. However, the caramel should still be warm enough at this stage for the flavors to marry fully.