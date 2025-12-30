5 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Red Robin, Based On Reviews

The bottomless steak fries at Red Robin get some less-than-positive reviews not because of the fries themselves, but because the portion size is apparently laughably tiny. Yes, the fries are bottomless, and you can order more. But a small portion means you have to keep ordering and keep waiting for the kitchen to make more fries to be delivered to your table. And if you aren't at the restaurant for long, that also means you're not going to get a lot of fries overall for the price. That's kind of disappointing given that the menu entry states that the fries arrive in a large basket. Note to self: A large basket doesn't necessarily equate to a large amount of fries. One Redditor suggested telling the waitstaff who serves the fries to go ahead and just bring out another order immediately. You might think it was just a particular restaurant location doing this, but the problem is apparently way more widespread, to the point that you can find people online asking specifically why Red Robin has such small servings for these bottomless fries.

This isn't a new problem either. Customers were complaining about this same issue 10 years ago, too. One reviewer said his waitress had told him the restaurant was corporately owned, and the owners thought the smaller portions would prevent food from going to waste if people couldn't finish the fries.