The Chain Restaurant Winning Over Parents One Kids Meal At A Time
Despite going through periods of "I don't want this" and "I don't like that anymore," little ones can often put away amazing quantities of food. This can make it tough to go out to eat, especially if your kiddos tend to clean their plates and keep asking for more.
The kids menu at Red Robin is loaded with foods that kids love, including pepperoni pizza, cheeseburgers, and chicken tenders, and the chain's bottomless steamed broccoli, steak fries, and mac and cheese makes it easier for your kids to eat to their heart's content, without forcing you to order and pay for side after side to keep them full. The bottomless options aren't the only reason parents love taking kids to Red Robin. Every Wednesday, the chain offers a kids-eat-half-off promotion with the purchase of an adult entrée. Some locations also offer a kids-eat-free promotion on the first Wednesday of every month. Bonus: At some Red Robin locations, adults can order off the kids menu. If this is a good fit for your appetite, don't hesitate to ask your server.
Why parents (and kids) love Red Robin
At Red Robin, there are plenty of kids menu and adult menu pairings that can be great for sharing as a family. In the mood for a pizza night? Get your little ones a pepperoni pie from the kids menu and order a family-size pizza, such as the Founder's Favorite topped with pepperoni, sausage, shaved ham, and banana peppers, for the adults. This is a great way to challenge your little ones to try some spicy new flavors. Obviously, burger night is also an easy option at Red Robin; cut your kiddo's cheeseburger in half and swap a piece for a piece of your Cheesy Bacon Fondue burger.
As mentioned, Red Robin lets kids eat half-off every Wednesday, and there are a few things you want to keep in mind to take advantage of the deal: You can dine-in and get the added perk of bottomless sides and drinks, or you can order online and still enjoy the 50% off. Some locations also offer a kids-eat-free promotion on the first Wednesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Be sure to check the specifics at your local Red Robin.
Other standout chain restaurant kids menus
While Red Robin comes in at the top of the list when it comes to the best kids menu deals, plenty of other nationwide chains offer awesome kids menus that keep little ones happy. There are also plenty of restaurants that offer kids-eat-free deals, including Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Chili's, and Moe's. We also love the kids menu at IHOP. The full menu is available 24/7, meaning kids can order breakfast, lunch, or dinner no matter what time of day it is, making it easier to satisfy picky eaters. IHOP often runs kids-eat-free promotions; be sure to check with your local IHOP to find out when you can bring your kids to chow down while you enjoy bottomless coffee.
If you've got little carnivores in tow, check out the kids-eat-free promotions at your local Fogo de Chao. The upscale Brazilian steakhouse offers endless eats, including flame-grilled beef and chicken, salad, bread, and more. While the restaurant still runs you a pretty penny (pricing runs around $70 per person for the Full Churrasco or around $90 per person for the Indulgent Churrasco), your kids walk out with full tummies and endless smiles after their super-fancy and delicious experience.