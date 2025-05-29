The Chain Restaurant Winning Over Parents One Kids Meal At A Time

Despite going through periods of "I don't want this" and "I don't like that anymore," little ones can often put away amazing quantities of food. This can make it tough to go out to eat, especially if your kiddos tend to clean their plates and keep asking for more.

The kids menu at Red Robin is loaded with foods that kids love, including pepperoni pizza, cheeseburgers, and chicken tenders, and the chain's bottomless steamed broccoli, steak fries, and mac and cheese makes it easier for your kids to eat to their heart's content, without forcing you to order and pay for side after side to keep them full. The bottomless options aren't the only reason parents love taking kids to Red Robin. Every Wednesday, the chain offers a kids-eat-half-off promotion with the purchase of an adult entrée. Some locations also offer a kids-eat-free promotion on the first Wednesday of every month. Bonus: At some Red Robin locations, adults can order off the kids menu. If this is a good fit for your appetite, don't hesitate to ask your server.