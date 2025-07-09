Here's How To Avoid Buying 'Woody' Chicken

Home chefs have all been there. You painstakingly prepare a chicken breast, going through all the tried-and-true steps necessary to create a tender, juicy, flavorful bite. Maybe you've gone through the steps of breaking down a whole bird on your own to set yourself up for fried chicken success. But despite your best efforts, the meat ends up having a not-so-great "woody" texture. Chowhound talked exclusively with chefs and television personalities Andrew Zimmern and Robert Irvine to get the skinny on what woody chicken is and how you can avoid it at the grocery store.

"Woody is a very firm texture," Irvine told us. "This tends to happen with a lower quality bird and muscle development. These chickens were raised faster with their feed. Rapid growth only hits the size target; the tradeoff is that the meat doesn't stay tender." Zimmern shared similar thoughts (Ina Garten agrees with Irvine and Zimmern as well), saying that commercial poultry companies breed chickens to grow so quickly that their muscle tissue can't develop properly, resulting in fibrosis and poor blood supply.

Zimmern also said that you can often tell when a piece of chicken is woody while you're shopping in the produce aisle. "The chicken breast will be tough, pale, stringy, or rubbery, and sometimes visibly hard or lumpy," he told us. Irvine recommends also looking at color. "A whiter opaque color means the chicken was raised on pellets to speed up growth," he said. "This is found in lower quality chicken being rushed to sale."