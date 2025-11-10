What's The Difference Between Beef Short Ribs And Spare Ribs

Ribs are a favorite among meat lovers, and beef ribs are a delectable treat when barbecued to perfection. There are a few types of beef ribs that originate from different parts of the cow, while spare ribs can be sourced from either cow or pig.

Beef ribs have a slightly different fat content based on where in the body they come from, and thus, their marbling and richness varies. Short ribs are sourced from the lower chest near the belly and are separated into two areas: plate and chuck. Plate short ribs are the largest and meatiest cut from the lower part of the rib cage. They are rich in fat and incredibly tasty. Chuck short ribs are derived from the first four or five ribs from under the cow's chuck area — where the shoulder meets the ribs. These are smaller, but also delicious, and perfect for marinades.

Spare ribs are also known as beef back ribs and are sourced from the upper rib primal, close to where the ribeye comes from. This cut is considered top-quality and very tender. Proper seasoning, the right cooking style, and using expert tips for cooking beef ribs can help you create a mouthwatering meal with any of these cuts.