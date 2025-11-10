What's The Difference Between Beef Short Ribs And Spare Ribs
Ribs are a favorite among meat lovers, and beef ribs are a delectable treat when barbecued to perfection. There are a few types of beef ribs that originate from different parts of the cow, while spare ribs can be sourced from either cow or pig.
Beef ribs have a slightly different fat content based on where in the body they come from, and thus, their marbling and richness varies. Short ribs are sourced from the lower chest near the belly and are separated into two areas: plate and chuck. Plate short ribs are the largest and meatiest cut from the lower part of the rib cage. They are rich in fat and incredibly tasty. Chuck short ribs are derived from the first four or five ribs from under the cow's chuck area — where the shoulder meets the ribs. These are smaller, but also delicious, and perfect for marinades.
Spare ribs are also known as beef back ribs and are sourced from the upper rib primal, close to where the ribeye comes from. This cut is considered top-quality and very tender. Proper seasoning, the right cooking style, and using expert tips for cooking beef ribs can help you create a mouthwatering meal with any of these cuts.
Cooking styles for various cuts of beef ribs
Beef short ribs are broken down into various specialty cuts: English-cut, flanken, and some boneless varieties. Some of these rib cuts are fairly pricey, so if you're comfortable with your knife skills, consider saving money when buying short ribs by breaking down a larger piece.
Using chuck ribs, you can make smoky sweet barbeque short ribs that will melt in your mouth. Combining a rich sauce and spice rub, this rib style is best cooked slow at a low temperature to keep them moist and tender, as they can be a little tough. Beef ribs from chuck are really delicious braised, which involves searing the meat at high heat and then simmering it in a liquid for up to two hours. If you'd like a quicker cooking time, flanken ribs are an underrated cut that excel with grilling, after soaking up a marinade. They are the go-to choice for making Korean-style ribs.
Beef spare ribs are the type of ribs typically served in restaurants. They are usually coated in a barbecue seasoning made from paprika, onion, and other herbs and spices, and cooked low and slow at around 300 degrees Fahrenheit for two to two-and-a-half hours. Then they're brushed with a tangy barbecue sauce to finish. Beef spare ribs can be made in an oven or a barbecue smoker, which results in juicy, fall-off-the-bone-tender meat.