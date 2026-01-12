The 10 Best Kitchen Appliances At Costco, According To Reviews
Although Costco charges a membership fee, the discounts the warehouse retailer offers often mean the average shopper recoups their costs within just a few trips. Costco is known for its deals on bulk goods, but you can also find deals on gas, tires, travel, and home appliances, including a variety of kitchen appliances. As a bonus, the price of these appliances at Costco often covers things like delivery and installation, basic installation parts, haul-away services for your old appliance, and a two-year warranty.
While you won't find a huge selection of appliances within your local Costco store, you can find thousands of options online. Costco offers hundreds of cooking appliances, refrigerators, and freezers, and dozens of items like microwaves and wine coolers — and that's not even getting into smaller appliances. But obviously, some of them are going to be better than others, and we wanted to figure out which ones are worth the expense.
Using the filters and search features on Costco's website, we narrowed down the top-ranked appliances. We choose to only count those with at least 50 reviews, and to showcase at least one large kitchen appliance from every category. Below, you'll find the top 10 highest-rated kitchen appliances from Costco so you can cook your Costco haul, store your Costco wine, or keep your Costco desserts frozen.
1. Wine Enthusiast Giant 300-Bottle Wine Cellar
The top-rated wine cooler available at Costco is the Wine Enthusiast Giant 300-bottle Wine Cellar With VinoView Shelving, coming in at 4.4 stars from over 600 reviews. The freestanding wine fridge is compressor-cooled with a dual-pane glass door to keep wines chilled at the perfect temperature. With patented display shelves and full cabinet lighting, you can easily show off your full collection. Members who purchased this fridge say the unit runs quietly and efficiently and is great at maintaining a consistent temperature. They also love the temperature display and say that the temperature is easy to adjust or change if need be. One customer shouts out the adjustable VinoView shelving, saying it allows them to display their nicer bottles and easily read the bottle labels.
That being said, a handful of customers had issues with the wrong shelves being sent with their fridge. Another also notes that while the fridge says it holds 300 bottles, that can vary depending on the size of your wine bottles; a standard bottle is 750 milliliters, but many sellers offer smaller and larger options. However, most customers say the size was sufficient for them to properly store wine collections. A few others mentioned issues with the manufacturer, but say that Costco was helpful in resolving these issues.
2. KitchenAid 30-inch 4-Element Induction Slide-In Convection Range
The KitchenAid 30-Inch 4-element Induction Slide-In Convection Range with Air Fry has two key features that help it stand out from the crowd of other oven and range combinations. The first is an induction cooktop; this type of cooktop works by creating an electric field that heats the pan directly, rather than the stovetop. Many people prefer induction because it heats faster and is often safer, especially if you have small children at home.
The second thing this appliance has going for it is a special air fry mode. Now, air frying is very similar to convection baking, and many ovens have a convection option. But air frying is slightly more powerful, and the air fryer setting adds that extra power and comes with a dishwasher-safe air fryer basket.
Costco reviewers give this oven/range 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews. Reviewers love that the induction range and convection features heat food evenly and quickly. They also add that it looks great and is easy to clean. Primary complaints involve issues with delivery or hookup, although a few users mention the product didn't last through its warranty period. A few reviewers also mention that they dislike that the stovetop has buttons rather than knobs, and one or two mention that they struggled to figure out how to use the appliance.
3. LG 2.0 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Over-The-Range Microwave Oven
Smart appliances have flooded the market over the last few years. While there are plenty of people who dislike these appliances, reviews on products — like the LG 2.0 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Over-The-Range Microwave Oven – show that smart appliances still have plenty of fans. The sleek design includes touch glass controls, a fingerprint-proof finish, and an easy–to–clean interior. It uses humidity-sensing technology to determine when food is cooked and also includes six auto-cook settings.
So, what makes it smart? By syncing your microwave to LG's ThinQ app, you can manage your microwave's settings, including the light and vent, remotely. You can also send cooking instructions directly to the microwave. The app also lets you scan the barcode on frozen meals, and the microwave will automatically adjust its settings for perfect cooking.
With 4.5 stars out of 729 reviews, many Costco members are happy with their microwave. They say they like the sleek look of the microwave and that operating it is fairly intuitive. One mentions it's the best microwave they've ever owned, and says they love the quick timer buttons. Most complaints are in regard to the delivery or installation–this likely varies depending on where you are and who your local Costco contracts through. This microwave comes in both stainless steel and solid black.
4. KitchenAid Top Control Built-In PrintShield Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Dishwashers are meant to make our lives easier, but if you don't have a good dishwasher (or you make the same mistakes everyone makes when loading a dishwasher), it can end up doing the opposite. When it comes to dishwashers, Costco members rate the KitchenAid hidden Control 44 dBA Dishwasher with PrintShield finish and FreeFlex third level rack the highest, with 4.5 stars out of 1,017 reviews.
This dishwasher features over 50 targeted jets that provide total cleaning coverage, as well as a third rack with 360-degree wash jets to thoroughly clean items like glasses and coffee mugs. The heat dry and express wash cycle options help save time, and the self-cleaning filtration system and smudge-resistant finish make it easy to clean. At only 44 dBA, the dishwasher is quiet enough that you might second-guess whether you started it.
Reviewers are highly impressed with the size and the layout, saying it holds more than you can imagine, and the third shelf is a game-changer. Others rave that it's the best dishwasher they've ever owned, that it's incredibly quiet, and that dishes come out sparkling clean. As with the previous appliances, the major complaint seems to surround delivery or installation. A handful of people feel that it doesn't do a good job drying dishes.
5. Hisense 13.6 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost-Free Convertible Upright Freezer
Out of all large kitchen appliances on the Costco website, freezers and refrigerators have the highest ratings. One of these is the Hisense 13.6 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost-Free Convertible Upright Fridge/Freezer. One click allows you to switch between fridge and freezer mode, and the five adjustable shelves and bottom basket offer plenty of storage.
Despite the simple look of this fridge/freezer combination, it offers several helpful features. In addition to being convertible from fridge to freezer, it's designed to withstand temperatures between 0 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit while in freezer mode, making it ideal for use in garages. The no-frost technology prevents frost build-up and means you won't need to defrost your freezer. It also offers an easy-to-use touch display and a door alarm that sounds if the door is left open.
This fridge and freezer has 4.6 stars out of 1,363 reviews on the Costco website. Verified purchasers say that it's perfect for their needs– the size is great, and it's ideal for a garage or basement. They also mention that they love that it's a simple design without a ton of bells and whistles. However, they also really like the features it does have, saying the no-frost technology makes it easy to clean, the adjustable shelves are great for efficient storage, and it stays closed. A few users have complained that their freezer didn't last as long as it was supposed to, although the cause of the failures varies.
6. Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-door French Door Refrigerator
For a kitchen refrigerator, one option that Costco reviewers particularly like is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center. Available in stainless steel, this fridge has four, French door-style doors–two for the fridge, and two for the lower freezer. The beverage center in the fridge includes both an internal dispenser and a pitcher that automatically refills, and users have the option to add a flavor to infuse the water.
Above the beverage center are shelves for soda cans and small bottles, and below, in the freezer, you'll find a dual ice maker. Multi-vent technology provides all-around cooking, keeping items evenly cooled no matter where they are in the fridge. The design, including a standard counter depth, smooth surface, and recessed handles, is meant to blend perfectly into any kitchen.
Reviewers on Costco give this fridge 4.6 stars from 1,906 reviews. They love the layout of the fridge, saying it's easy to organize their food and find things on shelves. They also mention that it looks nice, doesn't attract fingerprints, and that they enjoy the added features like the auto-fill pitcher and ice maker. However, there are also some reviewers who state that their ice machine breaks consistently or that they've noticed water leakage, and of course, a few saying they had a poor delivery experience.
7. LG 6.0 cu. ft. Single Door Refrigerator
When it comes to mini fridges, Costco members like the LG 6.0 cu. ft. Single Door Refrigerator with inverter compressor and pocket handle. This fridge option is great for kitchenettes or just generally compact kitchens, as it stands less than four feet tall but still includes a top freezer compartment and an extra-large produce bin.
With door baskets and six adjustable shelves, you can maximize space and organize the fridge to suit your needs. The stainless steel design is sleek and simple, allowing the fridge to blend in whether you're adding it to a guest house, tiny house, "man cave," or "she shed." The fridge also has a semi-auto defrost feature, helping to cut down on frost build-up and make it easier to clean.
On the Costco website, 2,239 reviewers give this fridge an average of 4.6 stars. They say it's a great option for compact spaces or for storing extra drinks. They also add that it's quiet and has a good layout, although some complain that the freezer space is too big. There are also complaints about the temperature control, but some reviewers counter that it just takes a little bit of trial and error to get the settings right. A few customers mentioned that there were chips or blemishes in their fridge when it was delivered, and delivery experiences seem overall hit-or-miss.
8. GE 21.3 cu. ft. Garage Ready Upright Freezer
Another stand-alone freezer option that Costco customers like is the GE 21.3 cu. ft. Garage Ready Upright Freezer. This freezer is designed to be used in areas like garages and basements, where there may be less temperature control than the rest of the house, as it's tested to perform from 0 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, the interior LED lighting is great for areas with low or inconsistent light — like a garage or basement.
But the main features of this freezer all center around keeping your food consistently cold. The power outage promise guarantees that if you lose power, your food will stay frozen for up to 48 hours, and the fast freeze feature helps restore your set temperature quickly. The GE freezer also offers several features for convenience, like slide-out freezer bins, a temperature alarm, and a lock with a key to protect valuable food items.
Most Costco members have been pretty happy with this freezer, as 2,342 users give it an average of 4.6 stars. Reviewers love the space that this freezer offers and love how easy it is to organize their food. Many say that even in the summer heat, the freezer still works great. A few are torn on the sealing of the freezer, saying that while it can be difficult to open, at least they know it's well-sealed. Reviews on delivery and installation are mixed.
9. Cafe 28.7 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
The highest-rated refrigerator on the Costco website, with 4.7 stars out of 58 reviews, is the Cafe 28.7 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with dual-dispense autofill pitcher. Similar to the Samsung, this fridge has a pitcher that automatically refills, but that's just the start of the features on this fridge. It also offers a convertible drawer between the fridge and freezer that can be used for anything from wine bottles to deli meat, plus a slim, full-width freezer compartment ideal for flat or uniquely-shaped freezer items.
In addition to these options, the fridge features a number of sliding shelves and trays to make organization a breeze, plus an LED light wall that allows you to find your items easily. The humidity control system helps keep produce fresh up to twice as long, and the advanced water filtration system helps filter out harmful contaminants. On top of all of that, the fridge just looks good, with a sleek design and rose gold accents.
Costco members rave about this Cafe fridge. They love the space and organization it offers, as well as its sleek design and heavy-duty feel. Features like the autofill pitcher, LED back wall, and convertible drawer receive heaps of praise. The fridge has very few negative reviews, most surrounding delivery issues.
10. Hisense 21.2 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost-Free Convertible Upright Freezer
Of all the large kitchen appliances on the Costco website, the Hisense 21.2 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost-Free Convertible Upright Freezer has the highest rating, 4.7 stars from 360 reviews. This is a convertible fridge and freezer very similar to the Hisense 13.6 cubic foot option, and Costco members love the size and added storage it offers, allowing them to get more space out of the freezer.
They also love that it's simple and easy-to-use, but love the few bells and whistles it does have. Like the smaller option, this one can switch between fridge and freezer with one click. It's also designed to withstand temperatures ranging from 0 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit while in freezer mode, making it ideal for areas that are less temperature-controlled, like garages and basements. The no-frost technology means you won't have to deal with frost buildup, and the touch control panel makes it easy to adjust the settings.
In addition to loving the size and simplicity, Costco reviewers say the freezer/fridge is sturdy and reliable. Several mention that the freezer keeps things cool despite warm outside temperatures, and that the energy-efficiency of the unit has helped lower their utility bills. Many say they appreciate the drawers, which help keep the freezer organized, and that frost doesn't build up. A few had issues with the freezer failing early, but most bad reviews have to do with delivery and installation.
Methodology
Costco's website is designed to help customers find their ideal appliances, allowing users to see ratings and reviews on each product. To create this list, we used this information to determine the highest-rated products. We only looked at items with at least 50 reviews, and chose at least one product from each category of large kitchen appliances.