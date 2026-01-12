The 10 Best Kitchen Appliances At Costco, According To Reviews

Although Costco charges a membership fee, the discounts the warehouse retailer offers often mean the average shopper recoups their costs within just a few trips. Costco is known for its deals on bulk goods, but you can also find deals on gas, tires, travel, and home appliances, including a variety of kitchen appliances. As a bonus, the price of these appliances at Costco often covers things like delivery and installation, basic installation parts, haul-away services for your old appliance, and a two-year warranty.

While you won't find a huge selection of appliances within your local Costco store, you can find thousands of options online. Costco offers hundreds of cooking appliances, refrigerators, and freezers, and dozens of items like microwaves and wine coolers — and that's not even getting into smaller appliances. But obviously, some of them are going to be better than others, and we wanted to figure out which ones are worth the expense.

Using the filters and search features on Costco's website, we narrowed down the top-ranked appliances. We choose to only count those with at least 50 reviews, and to showcase at least one large kitchen appliance from every category. Below, you'll find the top 10 highest-rated kitchen appliances from Costco so you can cook your Costco haul, store your Costco wine, or keep your Costco desserts frozen.