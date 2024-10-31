The Number One Tip For Getting More Space Out Of Your Freezer

While it's super-easy to stick a package of food in the freezer to enjoy later, this set-it-and-forget-it mentality comes with one major drawback: Your freezer can easily fall into disarray. You might spend an entire afternoon organizing the freezer in the spring, but come summer, there are squashed boxes, misplaced veggies, and mystery meat strewn all over the place. Fortunately, there's a solution to the chaos.

To keep your freezer organized once and for all, whether you've got a chest freezer or French doors, it's time to switch up the way you store things. And in this case, "way" means direction, not method. To stay organized and make loads of room, keep freezer foods stored vertically. It's one of many lesser-known freezer hacks that can save you time and money — and space.

While most home cooks are accustomed to storing pretty much everything in the kitchen horizontally by stacking items on top of one another, that makes it difficult to remove frequently accessed freezer food and inevitably leads to a mess down the line. There's a reason bookstores and libraries store things vertically: You can quickly and effortlessly get books off the shelf without disrupting the rest of the inventory. Plus, you can see what you have in stock so you don't overbuy or forget what you have (or don't have).