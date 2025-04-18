The Benefit Of Regularly Defrosting Your Freezer
How many times have you opened the freezer only to be met by a wall of ice so thick that it made you want to give up on the idea of ever going back to grab those leftover chicken nuggets you were so eagerly craving? It just doesn't make sense — you spent a small fortune to get one of the 10 best chest freezers, and yet somehow you still end up battling frost like it's the peak of the ice age every time you reach for that door handle. Where does it all come from? Well, believe it or not, there's a bit of science behind it — and a reason why ice is constantly taking over your freezer.
Freezers are actually well-calibrated and typically set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent any unexpected thawing and keep your food safe to eat. However, every time you open the door, warm air comes in and changes the freezer's temperature. Since warm air holds more moisture, once it meets the cold air inside the freezer, that moisture condenses into water and usually forms frost that gets stuck on the freezer's walls and shelves. This, in turn, not only cuts down your storage space but also makes your freezer consume more energy. Data suggests that even a few millimeters of ice can up your freezer's energy usage by up to 10%. And unless you're willing to get a hefty electricity bill each month, that's a good enough reason to defrost it regularly.
How to easily defrost your freezer
Keeping its inside neat might just be the number one tip for getting more space out of your freezer. That's why defrosting it at least once a year is crucial not just to keep it running efficiently and prevent frost buildup but also to prevent harmful bacteria (such as E. coli and Salmonella) and various viruses from accumulating in it and potentially compromising the food and your health.
To do it right, you can start by checking how severe the ice buildup is. When you notice it's at least a quarter of an inch thick, it's time to turn the freezer off and let the frost melt. Meanwhile, if you're worried about how to store frozen food while defrosting the freezer, simply take it out and place it inside coolers loaded with ice to keep the temperature down to buy yourself some time.
Once your food is safely stored, place towels or plastic liners in front of the freezer to catch any dripping water. You can also pack the lower shelves with rags or old beach towels to soak up the melting ice as it defrosts. When the ice has fully melted – which can take up to 24 hours — just wipe the interior with a mix of baking soda and warm water for a thorough clean. Once that's done, simply switch the freezer back on and wait for it to reach the right temperature before placing your food back inside.