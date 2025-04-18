The Benefit Of Regularly Defrosting Your Freezer

How many times have you opened the freezer only to be met by a wall of ice so thick that it made you want to give up on the idea of ever going back to grab those leftover chicken nuggets you were so eagerly craving? It just doesn't make sense — you spent a small fortune to get one of the 10 best chest freezers, and yet somehow you still end up battling frost like it's the peak of the ice age every time you reach for that door handle. Where does it all come from? Well, believe it or not, there's a bit of science behind it — and a reason why ice is constantly taking over your freezer.

Freezers are actually well-calibrated and typically set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent any unexpected thawing and keep your food safe to eat. However, every time you open the door, warm air comes in and changes the freezer's temperature. Since warm air holds more moisture, once it meets the cold air inside the freezer, that moisture condenses into water and usually forms frost that gets stuck on the freezer's walls and shelves. This, in turn, not only cuts down your storage space but also makes your freezer consume more energy. Data suggests that even a few millimeters of ice can up your freezer's energy usage by up to 10%. And unless you're willing to get a hefty electricity bill each month, that's a good enough reason to defrost it regularly.