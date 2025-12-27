7 Underrated Cuts Of Beef To Ask Your Butcher For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grocery stores are reliable for essentials, particularly dinner staples like beef. When it comes to actually perusing the selection, we're quick to snag the pack of ground chuck week after week, and safe to say, it gets dull after a while. Assuming you'd like to branch out from the typical steaks or tenderloins, it might pay off to visit a meat market. Butcher shops can be budget-friendly by plying the least-wanted scraps, and with cast-offs ignored by the masses, they often gain a following as hidden gems more people should try.

Rosangela Teodoro runs Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande, where folks in Massachusetts' Norfolk County can shop for the choicest cutlets around. In her view, staying in one's comfort zone isn't always intentional. "Many cuts are overlooked because customers are only familiar with those commonly seen on restaurant menus or at the supermarket, such as ribeye, sirloin, and filet mignon," says Teodoro. "The advantage of visiting a butcher is that we introduce customers to a variety of cuts."

In total, Chowhound got to speak with four experts about the beef cuts the think is worth asking the butcher for, and why. According to their insights, these varieties boast spectacular value and flexibility, with the potential to overshadow primer slabs available. Whip out the apron and your trusty skillet — it's grill-time.