The Easy Budget-Friendly Way To Buy Meat

We're all looking for easy and efficient ways to save money when buying food — especially when it comes to meat. Some cuts of meat, particularly those most choice cuts, have a reputation for running grocery bills quite high, so any little tidbits of money-saving advice can go a long way. And there are few who know those insider secrets better than the insiders themselves, aka the butchers that operate your local butcher shops and counters.

It's up to you whether you should tip your butcher, but Chowhound rounded up a butcher who has an exclusive tip for you. Nathan Abeyta, founder of Deep Cuts Dallas Custom Butcher Shop (@deepcutsdallas on Instagram), sounded in on his easiest method for saving money on meat, and it's all centered around seeking out lesser-known cuts. "Honestly, your best bet is learning the different cuts of meat beyond the basics like NY strip, ribeye, and tenderloin. These cuts are sold at a huge premium because of their tenderness, marbling, and ease of cooking. So if that's what you must have, be prepared to have your wallet take a hit." he says.

Elaborating on what to buy instead, Abeyta advises, "I would highly recommend finding your local butcher and asking them what cuts they have available. Knowing the absolute basics about beef would go a long way." There are plenty of flavorful cuts of steak and won't break the bank (and Abeyta has some savvy recommendations, too), so do some research and see what your butcher can offer for you.