The Easy Budget-Friendly Way To Buy Meat
We're all looking for easy and efficient ways to save money when buying food — especially when it comes to meat. Some cuts of meat, particularly those most choice cuts, have a reputation for running grocery bills quite high, so any little tidbits of money-saving advice can go a long way. And there are few who know those insider secrets better than the insiders themselves, aka the butchers that operate your local butcher shops and counters.
It's up to you whether you should tip your butcher, but Chowhound rounded up a butcher who has an exclusive tip for you. Nathan Abeyta, founder of Deep Cuts Dallas Custom Butcher Shop (@deepcutsdallas on Instagram), sounded in on his easiest method for saving money on meat, and it's all centered around seeking out lesser-known cuts. "Honestly, your best bet is learning the different cuts of meat beyond the basics like NY strip, ribeye, and tenderloin. These cuts are sold at a huge premium because of their tenderness, marbling, and ease of cooking. So if that's what you must have, be prepared to have your wallet take a hit." he says.
Elaborating on what to buy instead, Abeyta advises, "I would highly recommend finding your local butcher and asking them what cuts they have available. Knowing the absolute basics about beef would go a long way." There are plenty of flavorful cuts of steak and won't break the bank (and Abeyta has some savvy recommendations, too), so do some research and see what your butcher can offer for you.
Which cuts should you seek out?
There are plenty of underrated cuts of steak out there that your butcher would be more than happy to tell you about — and some of them are even pretty budget-friendly options. But this can all feel somewhat aimless without some counsel to steer you in the right direction. Thankfully, Nathan Abeyta comes through with some guidance, saying that he's been quite partial to roast-worthy cuts of beef in recent times. "My go-to's lately have been beef neck or beef shank for amazing slow-braising roasts, or top round prepared for roast beef," he says. Indeed, beef neck makes for an excellent cut for braising, so this is always a solid place to start. In general, he notes, "Cuts from the chuck end of the beef or the round are tougher and require longer, slower cooks; however, they are far cheaper than the 'premium cuts,' yet the end results can be amazingly tender and flavorful."
But if you're looking for something different, or simply wanting to see what your options are, you can never do yourself wrong by getting to know your local butcher and asking for their expert opinion. "Nothing makes us happier than a customer who asks about 'unusual' cuts and being able to talk and discuss with customers the merits of all the different cooking methods available," Abeyta says. So mosey on down to your local butcher or meat market and see what goodies lie beyond the pricey ribeyes and tenderloins!