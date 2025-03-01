10 Rookie Mistakes You're Making At Brazilian Steakhouses
Once you've stepped into a Brazilian steakhouse, you've walked into an instant celebration. No, there probably won't be balloons, confetti, or a noisemaker, but you will pick up a mood of joyful anticipation –- and it's no wonder. Unlike standard American steakhouses, which present you with a single cut of meat of your choice, at Brazilian steakhouses, a team of roving meat cutters strolls through the dining area bearing large skewers of meat –- if one looks good to you, flag the meat cutter over, and he or she will slice off serving-size portions at your table. This means you'll be able to sample a range of different meat cuts over the course of the meal, along with generous portions of sides, drinks, and desserts.
All this movement –- along with the rich smell of just-roasted meat that permeates the dining room –- gives Brazilian steakhouses their unique energy. For those new to this style of eating, however, it can seem a bit mysterious. To provide a quick introduction to the dos and don'ts of Brazilian steakhouses, we've enlisted Dustin Uherka, marketing manager at Bullvino's Brazilian Steakhouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, to share his best tips.
Going without a reservation is unwise
While the ambiance at Brazilian steakhouses feels less staid and formal than that of high-end American steakhouses, they're still special-occasion destination restaurants, and you should approach your meal there as such. Like fine dining restaurants, most recommend reservations in advance, so plan for that to avoid long waits or disappointment.
"Making a reservation at a Brazilian steakhouse is often a good idea, especially for popular ones or during peak times like weekends or holidays," Dustin Uherka said. "For the timing, it's best to reserve anywhere from a few days to a week in advance, particularly if you're going on a busy night or if the restaurant is well-known. For large parties, it's even more important to book ahead of time." He added, however, that his restaurant, Bullvinos, takes walk-ins if there's space, but there are no guarantees. "If it's a casual visit, calling ahead or checking the restaurant's website for reservation policies is a good move!" he said.
Don't be tempted to overload on appetizers
If you're a fan of traditional American steakhouses, a meal at a Brazilian steakhouse may seem like an alien experience. Instead of placing a single order and passively waiting for your food to be brought to your table, you'll be responsible for shaping your meal as you go. Before you even get to the meat, you'll have an opportunity to sample a range of salads and appetizers, typically available at a self-service buffet.
And if you arrive at the restaurant hungry (and you should), you may be tempted to load up on starters. But as Uherka warns, this is a serious tactical error -– if you're not careful, you may end up completely full before you've even started on the meat. "The key to enjoying the Brazilian steakhouse experience is to not fill up on the buffet," he said. "It's often best to take a small amount since the meat is the star of the show." If you're still seriously hungry later, you can always go back for seconds.
Don't overlook uniquely Brazilian treats
The style of service is not the only feature that sets Brazilian steakhouses apart from American steakhouses. Many of the starters and sides that will accompany your meal will have distinctive Brazilian flair as well. And while the buffet at most stateside Brazilian steakhouses will feature a lot of standard American salad bar offerings, you'll have a more traditional –- and memorable –- meal if you immerse yourself in Brazilian favorites.
Uherka recommends that diners look for three traditional favorites. One must-try is pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread. "Light, fluffy, and cheesy, they're incredibly popular and go perfectly with the grilled meats. Don't skip them!" he said. Another favorite is feijão tropeiro, a traditional Brazilian dish made with rice, beans, sausage, bacon, and spices. "It's hearty and flavorful and complements the meats nicely. It's a classic Brazilian side that you should definitely try," he said. For a lighter side, he recommends tropical fruit such as mango, papaya, and pineapple, which often appear at salad bars in Brazilian steakhouses. "These can be a refreshing and slightly sweet complement to the richness of the meats, and they help cleanse your palate," he said.
Check your table cards to be sure the right side is up
For those unfamiliar with Brazilian steakhouses, the most novel (and potentially confusing) feature is the way meat is served. "Most Brazilian steakhouses serve food in a rodízio style, meaning waiters (called passadores) will continuously bring different cuts of meat directly to your table," Uherka explained. "You don't need to order each individual dish; instead, the servers will come around with skewers of freshly grilled meats for you to try."
In addition, he said, each table has a color-coded card or disc –- green on one side, red on the other –- to indicate if the diners seated there are ready for more meat. To be sure you get more meat when you're hungry for it –- and to spare the servers wasted time if you're not -– be sure your card is facing the right way up. If you need to take a break and finish what's already on your plate, turn your card red-side up, and the servers will know to leave you alone. Once you're ready for more, flip it to green again.
Avoid the temptation to stuff yourself
The wealth of choices and unlimited portions at Brazilian steakhouses make them a great choice for hearty eaters. But if you're unaccustomed to this style of dining, the abundance of the buffet and endless parade of meat can tempt you to load up on everything you see as soon as you see it and gobble it down quickly so you can move on to the next round.
If you fall prey to this temptation, however, you might find yourself too bloated to enjoy another round. And this will be a real shame since much of the fun of a Brazilian steakhouse dinner is the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of treats. Thus, an important pro tip is to pace yourself and watch your portion sizes. "Start with smaller portions of meat to avoid getting too full before you've tried everything," Uherka said. And don't worry about missing out on anything. "The servers will continue offering new cuts, so you can try a variety."
Don't expect a quick meal
The energy at a Brazilian steakhouse may feel more festive and kinetic than that of a white-tablecloth American steakhouse but don't mistake this energy for a need to rush. By tradition, conversation and socializing are as much a part of the Brazilian steakhouse experience as the food, and both should be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. "Meals at Brazilian steakhouses are meant to be relaxed and enjoyed over a longer period," Dustin Uherka said. "It's not uncommon for diners to linger and chat while eating. Take your time!"
In short, you should approach your meal as a social event rather than as an eating contest. It's perfectly acceptable to pause service mid-meal (by flipping your table card to red-side up) if your dining companions need time to finish what's already on their plates. You should also plan to linger over your meal a bit longer than you would at a typical restaurant –- expect to be there between 1.5 and 2 hours. And while you're there, lean into the experience. "It's a communal dining experience, so focus on the flavors, the variety of meats, and the time spent enjoying food with others!" Uherka said.
Don't feel obliged to try everything
A fun thing about Brazilian steakhouses is the seemingly endless array of options. Upon seeing the buffet and half-dozen or more tantalizing meat options for the first time, you may think there's no possible way to eat one's way through all the offerings. And most of the time, you'll be right. Nobody's expected to try everything. Instead, Brazilian steakhouse veterans zero in on whatever looks best to them and take modest portions.
While this may seem counterintuitive and even wasteful to those conditioned to eat everything in front of them, this is far from the case. In Brazilian culture, you won't offend the chef or servers by refusing food or taking tiny portions. But leaving uneaten food on your plate is considered bad form. "Waste isn't appreciated in Brazilian culture, and taking more than you can eat can be seen as disrespectful," Dustin Uherka said. And don't feel pressured by FOMO into accepting more meat when your plate is still full -– remember, it'll still be there for you later in the meal. "Remember that the meat will keep coming," Uherka said.
Familiarize yourself with Brazilian meat cuts before you go
First-time visitors to a Brazilian steakhouse may be surprised by the unfamiliar terminology on the meat menu. Instead of familiar labels such as ribeye and filet mignon, you'll see Portuguese names such as picanha (top sirloin cap), fraldinha (flank steak), and alcatra (sirloin). Other options can include skewered lamb, sausage, beef ribs, and chicken.
Fortunately, traditional tableside meat service means you'll be able to see everything before you eat it, so you won't be obliged to order an unfamiliar cut sight unseen. And according to Dustin Uherka, the roving meat cutters are happy to answer any questions about what's on offer. He also shared a bit about the style of meat cookery you can expect. "The meats at Brazilian steakhouses are usually cooked on large open grills or rotisseries, often over wood or charcoal, which imparts a unique smoky flavor," he said. "Seasoning is usually kept simple, typically just sea salt. The emphasis is on the natural flavors of the meat, allowing the grilling process to enhance its richness." A must-try, he added, is picanha, which rarely appears at American steakhouses but is a favorite in Brazil.
Let the meat cutters know your preferences
If you're new to the Brazilian steakhouse experience, the prospect of someone approaching you with a long skewer of hot meat and a large, sharp knife may seem intimidating. But there's no need to be nervous –- the meat cutters are there to help. "If you have questions or want to talk about the meat being served, feel free to ask the meat cutters about the cuts or preparation methods," Dustin Uherka said. "They're often happy to share!
Also, Uherka added, you should feel free to ask the meat cutter to slice the meat to your specifications. For instance, you can ask for a rare or more cooked piece or thinner or thicker slices. (And it's also perfectly fine to say "no, thank you" to a cut that doesn't interest you at the moment.) But be aware that this level of personalized service means the meat cutters can spend several minutes at each table, so don't get frustrated if the guy with the cut you really crave seems to linger on the other side of the room. "Be patient while waiting for the passadores (meat servers) to get to your table," Uherka said. "They go around to everyone, so you may have to wait a bit before they bring the next round."
Don't forget to leave room for dessert
While the meat is the centerpiece of a Brazilian steakhouse meal, the other components –- drinks, appetizers, sides, and desserts -– are a big part of what makes these meals distinctive. You'll likely find, and should definitely sample, traditional Brazilian specialties known to complement a steak dinner. And to drink, Brazilian steakhouses often offer cocktails such as caipirinhas (a classic Brazilian cocktail made with cachaça, a type of sugarcane liquor) along with the usual beer and wine.
To cap off your meal, be sure to leave a little room for dessert. Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. not only offer familiar favorites such as cheesecake and chocolate mousse cake but distinctively Brazilian treats such as acai bowls, Brazilian flan, and papaya cream. (For a lighter option, look for grilled pineapple, another traditional Brazilian treat.) And to wash all this down, don't forget a good, strong cup of coffee. "Brazilian steakhouses often serve strong coffee or espresso at the end of the meal, which is a nice way to wrap things up," Dustin Uherke said.