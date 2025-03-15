The Best Way To Slice A Whole Beef Rump For Maximum Steak Cuts

Breaking down a beef rump takes patience and precision, but the result is worth it. It comes from the rear part of the cow called the round, starting from the lower back to the upper thigh, where you get several types of steak cuts like rump roast and bottom round. The rump is the top part of the round, and you'll notice it has a thick white or light pink shell of fat on the top — this part is called the rump cap. This cut of beef makes picanha, a popular cut for Brazilian barbecue.

To be able to efficiently cut steaks from a beef rump, you'll want to remove the excess fat by dividing the rump cap from the body. If you try slicing the rump as-is, you'll end up with some chunky, uneven steaks. There should be a divot between the top and bottom halves, and this is where the knife will move. Once you've liberated the cap from the body of the rump, you can slice the meat into cuts of around 1.5 inches of thickness by cutting against the grain. By breaking down a rump roast, you've got an affordable alternative to the ribeye for a leaner steak night.