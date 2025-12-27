Can You Make Tomato Soup From Tomato Paste?
More often than not, you can make a super tasty and satisfying meal just with a handful of pantry staples. No gourmet, specialty ingredients that put a sizable dent in your grocery budget are required. When it comes to large-batch recipes that are easy to make, while serving as a vessel to bulk up on nutrients, soup is one way to use up what's left in your fridge and pantry, or both. There is something especially comforting about a classic tomato soup, especially when paired with some grilled cheese to dunk. There are a number of ways you can make a delicious tomato soup, the easiest and tastiest only requiring as few as three ingredients.
Other recipes may rely solely on pantry ingredients, and just like you can make tomato soup from tomato sauce, you can also use tomato paste for the same task, but with some minor adjustments. Tomato paste, which is different from tomato purée and tomato sauce, offers a thick consistency with a much more concentrated tomato flavor, so just a little goes a long way. Store-bought tomato paste makes more sense than homemade since it is usually inexpensive, depending on the brand, of course. You can easily prepare a budget-friendly, yet delicious, soup, and serve it up in less than 20 minutes, so the next time you're looking to put those cans or tubes of tomato paste to good use, a cozy tomato soup may be your answer.
Making tomato soup from tomato paste
When working with simple ingredients like tomato paste, recipes are suitable for those who don't consider themselves skilled in the kitchen. Obviously, the main ingredient is tomato paste, which can be found in either canned or tube form. There are notable differences between the two in how each is made, their flavor, storage, and, of course, price. Canned tomato paste is usually cheaper than the tube, but that comes at the cost of storage convenience and a slightly muted flavor. The tube version usually delivers an authentic taste of Italian tomatoes and is easier to store long-term. Your choice ultimately boils down to preference, and one 6-ounce can of tomato paste should be good for two servings of soup.
Since tomato paste has a more concentrated flavor and thicker consistency than tomato sauce or purée, cook it over medium heat first before adding the other ingredients. This allows the paste to darken and caramelize, so it develops a richer flavor and adds a layer of depth to the soup. The paste may start sticking to the pan, so make sure to keep spreading it around to keep it from burning. Then, add your broth, water, or cream, and other seasonings, adjusting to your taste preference. You can bulk the soup with some canned beans and vegetables to make a basic herb and vegetable soup, blend in tofu for a plant-based way to thicken your soup, or finish with a drizzle of infused olive oil to draw out more flavor.