Can You Make Tomato Soup From Tomato Paste?

More often than not, you can make a super tasty and satisfying meal just with a handful of pantry staples. No gourmet, specialty ingredients that put a sizable dent in your grocery budget are required. When it comes to large-batch recipes that are easy to make, while serving as a vessel to bulk up on nutrients, soup is one way to use up what's left in your fridge and pantry, or both. There is something especially comforting about a classic tomato soup, especially when paired with some grilled cheese to dunk. There are a number of ways you can make a delicious tomato soup, the easiest and tastiest only requiring as few as three ingredients.

Other recipes may rely solely on pantry ingredients, and just like you can make tomato soup from tomato sauce, you can also use tomato paste for the same task, but with some minor adjustments. Tomato paste, which is different from tomato purée and tomato sauce, offers a thick consistency with a much more concentrated tomato flavor, so just a little goes a long way. Store-bought tomato paste makes more sense than homemade since it is usually inexpensive, depending on the brand, of course. You can easily prepare a budget-friendly, yet delicious, soup, and serve it up in less than 20 minutes, so the next time you're looking to put those cans or tubes of tomato paste to good use, a cozy tomato soup may be your answer.