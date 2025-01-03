Can You Make Tomato Soup With Tomato Sauce?

When you break down the ingredients of any store-bought tomato sauce and compare that with the components of tomato soup, they tend to be almost identical. The key distinguishing factor is consistency, with tomato soup being akin to a thinned-down version of a classic tomato sauce. In fact, with a few simple steps, you can turn a tomato-based sauce into a luxurious pot of soup. Simply pour your choice of tomato sauce into a saucepan and thin it down to your desired consistency with a flavorful liquid such as stock or broth. Just don't use water since it can dilute the flavors of your soup. Then, heat it up and season it to taste with salt, pepper, and your other favorites, but be cautious of over-seasoning — especially when using a sauce that's already well-seasoned with herbs and aromatics.

So, if you're running short on time or can't be bothered to make a bowl of tomato soup from scratch, don't hesitate to reach for that tomato sauce sitting in your pantry. You can also pre-make a batch of a simple tomato sauce as a base for future homemade tomato soup.