Can You Make Tomato Soup With Tomato Sauce?
When you break down the ingredients of any store-bought tomato sauce and compare that with the components of tomato soup, they tend to be almost identical. The key distinguishing factor is consistency, with tomato soup being akin to a thinned-down version of a classic tomato sauce. In fact, with a few simple steps, you can turn a tomato-based sauce into a luxurious pot of soup. Simply pour your choice of tomato sauce into a saucepan and thin it down to your desired consistency with a flavorful liquid such as stock or broth. Just don't use water since it can dilute the flavors of your soup. Then, heat it up and season it to taste with salt, pepper, and your other favorites, but be cautious of over-seasoning — especially when using a sauce that's already well-seasoned with herbs and aromatics.
So, if you're running short on time or can't be bothered to make a bowl of tomato soup from scratch, don't hesitate to reach for that tomato sauce sitting in your pantry. You can also pre-make a batch of a simple tomato sauce as a base for future homemade tomato soup.
How to make gourmet tomato soups from tomato sauce
Not only is tomato soup a cold-weather comfort, it's also a great canvas to get creative with toppings and additions for a heartier, inspired meal. A tomato soup packed with herbs and vegetables to add more substance and nutrition is always an option. For a luxurious bisque, consider stirring in cream, including plant-based creams to keep the dish vegan-friendly and suitable for those with dairy sensitivities. You can also elevate your soup with garnishes such as fresh herbs, homemade croutons, or nutritional yeast as a vegetarian substitute for Parmesan. Lastly, you can transform your tomato soup with finishing oils, which is a simple technique to imbue your soup with more aromatic flavors.
Perhaps include flavors from cuisines across the globe in your tomato soup creations. For an Italian twist, add different pasta shapes or broken-up lasagna sheets to create a hearty hybrid dish with a tasty textural addition. For a Mexican-inspired version, you can season with cumin or blend chipotle peppers into the soup, and serve with a dollop of cilantro crema. Asian-inspired variations might feature a mix of curry paste, a swirl of coconut milk, and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. Tap into the versatility of a simple tomato sauce and serve innovative, wallet-friendly, restaurant-worthy variations of tomato soup without hours of preparation.