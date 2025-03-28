Make The Easiest And Tastiest Tomato Soup Of Your Life With 3 Ingredients
Tomatoes are undeniably delicious on their own, but turning them into a rich, silky-smooth, and beautifully comforting soup takes their natural sweetness to a whole new level. But that endless list of ingredients many recipes usually include — as if not adding smoked paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, or even celery seeds would be the end of the world — can instantly make you want to give up on the idea of preparing the creamy roasted tomato soup you've been craving for so long.
While a number of recipes tend to focus on dozens of fancy ingredients to elevate the dish, the truth is, you really don't need more than three to make the tastiest tomato soup you've ever had. The best part is, you probably already have them in your kitchen: canned whole tomatoes (you should always buy whole canned tomatoes over diced), a bit of butter, and a couple of onions.
Despite how simple this may seem, this trio blends perfectly well together for a couple of reasons — the first being that the butter helps mellow the tomatoes' acidity, as its dairy proteins bind with some of the tomatoes' acid molecules, ultimately neutralizing them. Moreover, the onions will further balance the tomatoes' tanginess as they sweeten up during cooking. This will beautifully boost the soup's sweetness and depth, making it irresistibly creamy while also delivering the perfect balance you could ask for in a delicious bowl of tomato soup.
The easiest way to get the best tomato soup of your life
These three ingredients might not seem like much, but keeping things simple is exactly what will allow their natural flavors to shine. To prepare this soup at home, the first thing you need to do is melt the butter in a pot, then toss in the other ingredients along with some water.
If you were wondering about when to splurge for San Marzano canned tomatoes, then this is most likely the moment you've been waiting for. This is because San Marzano canned tomatoes are incredibly rich, packed with deep tomato flavor, and low in acid. If you'd rather skip canned tomatoes, you could use fresh ones and even roast them to get an extra boost of flavor. While you really don't need to add anything else aside from maybe a pinch of salt and pepper, some chicken or veggie broth, swapped in for some of the water, can make the soup even tastier.
When you notice that the onions have softened and that the soup has thickened, take it off the stovetop and blend it until it reaches a smooth and velvety texture. Once that's done, just serve yourself a steaming bowl of your fresh tomato soup, and get ready to be amazed by how beautifully the flavors come together. If you feel like adding a couple of sides, you can always pair it with some buttery garlic bread, homemade croutons, roasted smashed potatoes, or a fresh kale salad.