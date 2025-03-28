Make The Easiest And Tastiest Tomato Soup Of Your Life With 3 Ingredients

Tomatoes are undeniably delicious on their own, but turning them into a rich, silky-smooth, and beautifully comforting soup takes their natural sweetness to a whole new level. But that endless list of ingredients many recipes usually include — as if not adding smoked paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, or even celery seeds would be the end of the world — can instantly make you want to give up on the idea of preparing the creamy roasted tomato soup you've been craving for so long.

While a number of recipes tend to focus on dozens of fancy ingredients to elevate the dish, the truth is, you really don't need more than three to make the tastiest tomato soup you've ever had. The best part is, you probably already have them in your kitchen: canned whole tomatoes (you should always buy whole canned tomatoes over diced), a bit of butter, and a couple of onions.

Despite how simple this may seem, this trio blends perfectly well together for a couple of reasons — the first being that the butter helps mellow the tomatoes' acidity, as its dairy proteins bind with some of the tomatoes' acid molecules, ultimately neutralizing them. Moreover, the onions will further balance the tomatoes' tanginess as they sweeten up during cooking. This will beautifully boost the soup's sweetness and depth, making it irresistibly creamy while also delivering the perfect balance you could ask for in a delicious bowl of tomato soup.