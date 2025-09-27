Why Store-Bought Tomato Paste Just Makes More Sense Than Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomato paste is a source of intrigue and sometimes confusion for novice home chefs. Made by simmering tomatoes for an extended time period and straining out their skins and seeds, it is often included in recipes that call for a punch of concentrated tomato flavor, but also invites a number of questions. How can you best use it in a dish? What's the difference between canned and tubed paste? And finally, should you rely on the store-bought stuff for everyday use, or is homemade the way to go?

To help answer this last question, Chowhound spoke to Sarah Galletti, the executive chef, founder, and creative force behind the Tattooed Chef frozen food line. Galletti's Italian roots mean that "the bar is high" for tomato-based sauces, she says, and many Italian cooks look down on using store-bought sauce instead of a simple, homemade recipe. Despite this stigma, when it comes to tomato paste in particular, Galletti says the choice between store-bought and homemade isn't so simple.

"It comes down to a trade off: convenience vs. personalization," she says. "Store-bought is consistent and convenient. Homemade is 'made for your palate.'" That means you have the option to decide "how sweet, tangy, or rich it gets," she explains. But in a rush, store-bought often makes more sense. "I always keep a tube in the fridge for weeknights," Galletti admits.