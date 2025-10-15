Arizona's Hands-Down Best Pizza Has Been Featured On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever met someone who doesn't love pizza? Doubt it. The king of comfort food takes on so many forms — cheesy, meaty, or simply topped with veggies — so there's something for every kind of foodie to enjoy no matter the occasion. It's the perfect companion to a relaxing Friday night spent in front of the television or even a long overdue catch up with the gang on weekends. The best part is how spoiled you are with choices throughout the country; we even wrote about the best pizza in every state. Pizzeria Bianco's Rosa represented Arizona, which has also made an appearance on Netflix's "Chef's Table." While the restaurant boasts a short yet quite sweet pizza menu, one pie is particularly popular with customers. The Rosa stands out for its simple yet sophisticated flavors springing from the lovely combination of red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, rosemary, and the wild card — the Arizona pistachios. People love it for its layered taste with an equally layered texture that makes it so fun to chew.

Pizzeria Bianco's Rosa has become so iconic that people have shared their own take on how to create one at home, wanting to get a taste of Phoenix's best, though the mastermind behind it, chef Chris Bianco, has openly shared how he whips it up in his cookbook "Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like." With an overly saturated pizza scene in America (though we're not complaining), what does this pizzeria do right that puts it on the map? The secret is in an amalgamation of things.