Arizona's Hands-Down Best Pizza Has Been Featured On Netflix
Have you ever met someone who doesn't love pizza? Doubt it. The king of comfort food takes on so many forms — cheesy, meaty, or simply topped with veggies — so there's something for every kind of foodie to enjoy no matter the occasion. It's the perfect companion to a relaxing Friday night spent in front of the television or even a long overdue catch up with the gang on weekends. The best part is how spoiled you are with choices throughout the country; we even wrote about the best pizza in every state. Pizzeria Bianco's Rosa represented Arizona, which has also made an appearance on Netflix's "Chef's Table." While the restaurant boasts a short yet quite sweet pizza menu, one pie is particularly popular with customers. The Rosa stands out for its simple yet sophisticated flavors springing from the lovely combination of red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, rosemary, and the wild card — the Arizona pistachios. People love it for its layered taste with an equally layered texture that makes it so fun to chew.
Pizzeria Bianco's Rosa has become so iconic that people have shared their own take on how to create one at home, wanting to get a taste of Phoenix's best, though the mastermind behind it, chef Chris Bianco, has openly shared how he whips it up in his cookbook "Bianco: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like." With an overly saturated pizza scene in America (though we're not complaining), what does this pizzeria do right that puts it on the map? The secret is in an amalgamation of things.
The charm of Pizzeria Bianco
The original location of this foodie hotspot, which has stood proudly in downtown Phoenix since 1988, is a charming enclave with an understated red-brick facade and both indoor and outdoor seating. A lot of people would agree that this is where you can find the best pizza in Arizona, with some arguing that it might just be the best pizza place in America. Just look up the best pizza maker in the country and a lot of sources would point you to Chris Bianco, whose cooking background has a lot to do with his upbringing.
One of the red flags to watch out for if you want to gauge the quality of a pizza place is the quality of ingredients, and Pizzeria Bianco passes that test with flying colors. Chef Bianco focuses on each ingredient, sourcing the best stuff he can get his hands on, as even the finest detail like flour can make all the difference. His pizza creations don't feel like a one-man show, either. He works closely with grain farmers and even mills his own grain at his sandwich shop, showing his willingness to get his hands dirty just to produce the perfect pizza.
With a combination of passion, curiosity, and artistry, Pizzeria Bianco is a dining experience in Arizona with heart. But the flavors go beyond the state, as you can even find its sister restaurant, Pane Bianco, offering some of the best pizza in LA, particularly if you're craving a classic NY-style slice.