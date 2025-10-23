The Ohio Restaurant Guy Fieri Can't Seem To Get Enough Of
Guy Fieri seems like a pretty cool dude, with his spiky bleached hair and aviator glasses that he often rocks backward. Beneath it all, though, is the soul of a major foodie. Most know him for his "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" show on Food Network, where he takes viewers along on a road trip across different states to try local joints (believe it or not, he turned the channel down many times before doing the show). While there's certain foods that Fieri doesn't eat, there is one restaurant that most certainly wouldn't make that list. He can't seem to get enough of Momocho in Cleveland, Ohio — and he returned four times on the show alone. Offering Mexican cuisine with a fresh, modern twist, he's completely hooked on it for its innovative takes on classic favorites.
What might be one of the most noteworthy dishes that captivated Fieri was the smoked trout guacamole, which he loved for its intense flavors. "As soon as you put it in your mouth, boom — there's the smoke. Then you get sweet bacon fat crunch, a little bit of heat coming through in the pepper, [where it switches] back to smoky, [and then you get to taste the] lime juice," he said (via YouTube). This dish's layered sensation would make anyone a convert. But Momocho is more than its guacamole (which comes in six variations, by the way), as the menu is filled with surefire hits.
The Momocho experience
Momocho beckons hungry patrons with its eye-catching red-and-black facade, tucked in an unassuming neighborhood and sandwiched between houses and commercial spots. It comes alive even more at night — the bar adorned with bottled spirits isn't just for show, after all. The understated ambiance, complete with moody lighting after sundown, is best enjoyed with its comprehensive lineup of drinks, including margaritas, beer, and tequila.
But it's not a Momocho experience if you don't dive into the meals. It's basically a tradition to try out the machaca if you're new to the spot, according to Cleveland.com. This godsend of a dish comes with beef brisket braised in coffee and ancho chile, presented taquito-style. The thoughtful additions of queso fresco and guacamole work like a palate cleanser, introducing fresh, zesty flavors to balance out the savory and fiery beef brisket. As foods to pair with tequila go, it might be one of the best to try while you're there. If you want to dine the Guy Fieri way, however, try the enmoladas (lamb enchiladas with mole sauce), which were featured on season 32, episode 5 of Fieri's show. Needless to say, Momocho provides a noteworthy mix of new and old that you'd want to drive to Ohio for — much like Guy Fieri.