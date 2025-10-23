The Ohio Restaurant Guy Fieri Can't Seem To Get Enough Of

Guy Fieri seems like a pretty cool dude, with his spiky bleached hair and aviator glasses that he often rocks backward. Beneath it all, though, is the soul of a major foodie. Most know him for his "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" show on Food Network, where he takes viewers along on a road trip across different states to try local joints (believe it or not, he turned the channel down many times before doing the show). While there's certain foods that Fieri doesn't eat, there is one restaurant that most certainly wouldn't make that list. He can't seem to get enough of Momocho in Cleveland, Ohio — and he returned four times on the show alone. Offering Mexican cuisine with a fresh, modern twist, he's completely hooked on it for its innovative takes on classic favorites.

What might be one of the most noteworthy dishes that captivated Fieri was the smoked trout guacamole, which he loved for its intense flavors. "As soon as you put it in your mouth, boom — there's the smoke. Then you get sweet bacon fat crunch, a little bit of heat coming through in the pepper, [where it switches] back to smoky, [and then you get to taste the] lime juice," he said (via YouTube). This dish's layered sensation would make anyone a convert. But Momocho is more than its guacamole (which comes in six variations, by the way), as the menu is filled with surefire hits.